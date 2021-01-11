Last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by the mob enraged by Donald Trump will forever be ensconced as one of the most shameful events in the history of this nation. Equally shameful are the phony mea culpas and resignations now being issued by formerly staunch enablers of this most disgraceful and mendacious president. But at this point, with deaths and destruction in the wake of the Capitol riot, their sudden awareness of Trump’s enormous responsibility — and their complicity — for the attacks on our democracy is too little, too late, and way too fake.

For five long years the American public has been drowned in a non-stop wave of lies emanating from Trump and his lackeys. We have been told to hate our fellow citizens for no reason other than to create chaos, division and an ugly sideshow to distract from the enormous damage a psychotic and malignant president and his sycophants were wreaking on our democracy.

How long should it have taken these chest-pounding right-wing politicians to figure out they were part and parcel of the tragic insurrection that overran the “shining beacon on the hill” and forever dimmed its light?