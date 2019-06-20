The enthusiasm expressed for Gov. Steve Bullock’s proposed grizzly bear advisory council promises to enhance coexistence efforts at a time when, with each new year, grizzly bear deaths shatter records. But Montana’s process must be nested within a larger national framework of grizzly bear recovery.
The grizzly is an iconic species of global concern. Families from across America and the world are flocking to Yellowstone and Glacier hoping to see a grizzly bear in the flesh. Montana recognizes the public’s passion for grizzlies — and their economic contributions — in its widespread promotion of our State Animal.
But in giving grizzly bears Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections, the federal government has long recognized that state management alone was inadequate. The Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has played a vital role since 1975 in reversing the grizzly’s decline by banning state-sponsored sport hunting, setting high fines to deter poaching and adopting tough regulations to keep human foods away from bears. Together, FWS and federal and state agencies have improved the health of our grizzlies.
But progress has been slow, due to the grizzly’s low reproductive rates and continued excessive death rates. Yellowstone and Glacier bear populations have flat-lined during the last 15 years and could now even be declining. The states can continue to make a positive difference, but only under oversight by the federal government.
Twenty years ago, the governors of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming set up a “roundtable” process similar to today’s council. Unfortunately, it proved to be little more than a vehicle for promoting premature delisting — and resulted in a costly and unsuccessful fight to grab power from the federal government, reduce grizzly populations and disenfranchise the national public.
The federal government should not tolerate a repeat of this cynical exercise. Given that all lower 48 grizzlies are still federally protected, including those in Yellowstone following last fall’s court order, FWS continues to be accountable for recovery — and for giving all Americans a voice in the process. But FWS has been abdicating its responsibility, while looking the other way as grizzly bear deaths mount, despite maintaining that most of these deaths were avoidable. Indeed, other than keeping a rote tally, the agency has no records during the last two years detailing how a staggering 131 grizzlies died in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.
FWS must provide better leadership and oversight — including of Montana’s new council. Together, federal and state stakeholders can improve coexistence with grizzlies. We have learned a lot about how to prevent conflicts with the help of bear spray, bear-proof dumpsters and electric fences — and now more than ever, we need to redouble coexistence efforts. Climate warming and massive wildfires have already clobbered native bear foods, forcing bears to forage more widely and boosting human conflicts. Montana’s council could help navigate the new reality, while allowing more grizzlies to live in the ample suitable habitat we still have.
But people outside Montana cannot and should not be ignored. During the last 20 years, citizens from around our country have overwhelmingly and consistently supported stronger protections for grizzlies in comments on more than a dozen federal and state decisions. They deserve an ongoing seat at the table.
Meaningful recovery of grizzlies can only be achieved through a mix of local, state and national efforts. With 150 applicants for 15 seats on the council, Montanans are showing a keen interest in constructive progress. But that work must be framed within an effective and coordinated national effort, which means that FWS must wake up and engage — on behalf of all of us.