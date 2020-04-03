Trail etiquette with social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Spring is always an energetic time in Missoula, as snow creeps away from the valley and skiing gives way to running, hiking and riding bikes. But this year is a little different. As the Missoula community grapples with the health, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, we increasingly turn to our world-class trails as a place to find solace and care for our own physical and mental health.

This time of year always places a lot of pressure on a few low elevation trails. There is still snow in the mountains and places like the North Hills, Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel and Blue Mountain are used to a lot of traffic in March and April. But now, with more people taking to the hills to stay healthy and social distancing as a part of life, trail etiquette and social grace is more important than ever.

When we are out, let’s remember to:

Avoid the crowd.