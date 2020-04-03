Trail etiquette with social distancing

Spring is always an energetic time in Missoula, as snow creeps away from the valley and skiing gives way to running, hiking and riding bikes. But this year is a little different. As the Missoula community grapples with the health, social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, we increasingly turn to our world-class trails as a place to find solace and care for our own physical and mental health.
This time of year always places a lot of pressure on a few low elevation trails. There is still snow in the mountains and places like the North Hills, Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel and Blue Mountain are used to a lot of traffic in March and April. But now, with more people taking to the hills to stay healthy and social distancing as a part of life, trail etiquette and social grace is more important than ever.
When we are out, let’s remember to:
Avoid the crowd.
Now is not the time for group rides or runs. If you’re comfortable going alone that is best (be sure to tell someone where you’re headed and when you’ll be back), or head out there with a member of your household. Likewise for trailheads and trail junctures — spread out, don’t stop. If a trailhead or parking lot is full, you may need to head elsewhere. Seek out some of our lesser-known trails. And remember, we have plenty of sidewalks, roads and bike paths to explore.
Respect trail closures and private property.
Keeping trails open means following the rules!
Give at least six feet to pass.
Spread out! As you cross paths with other users, step well off the trail to let them by. If there is more than one in your group, please all step off to the same side of the trail. Wait for them to pass before you head back to the trail and continue.
Keep single track.
Try to stay on the trail. When you let someone pass, step off to the side and stay put — don’t walk or ride alongside the path. The same goes for if you encounter ice or mud — go right through it!
Pack it in, pack it out.
This is more true now than ever. Whether it’s a wrapper from a sandwich or a bag of dog waste, please carry it out with you. Limiting personnel and maintenance needs of land managers will help us keep these places open through this crisis.
Remember to follow the governor’s directive.
Outside of exercise and other essential activities, stay home. If you are not feeling well, stay home. Be careful out there and don’t take part in any risky outdoor activities — we don’t need to add stress to our emergency service providers.
Smile, say “hi.”
Really, the rules of trail etiquette can be distilled to something simple: just be kind. A wave, a smile or a nod of your head are easy ways to show support. Try to remember that everyone is under a lot of pressure right now, and that together that we can come through this stronger than before.
Missoula’s trails are a big part of why we feel fortunate — not that we are confronted with this crisis, but that we are working through it together as a part of Missoula’s incredible community. We’re better together.
We’ll see you on the trails (from at least six feet away).
Ben Horan is executive director of Mountain Bike Missoula. Tony Banovich is executive director of Run Wild Missoula.
