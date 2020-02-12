Tranel will bring common sense to Montana Public Service Commission

The Montana Public Service Commission governs so many aspects of our lives, that it literally impacts us 24 hours a day.
The PSC regulates the rates and service quality for investor-owned electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, and legacy telecommunication companies. Its stated goal is to ensure that ratepayers have continued access to utility services that are affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long-term.
Unfortunately, if you have heard of the Public Service Commission, it has probably been in the context of total dysfunction. Commissioners talking into “hot mics” about how they’re going to ruin Montana’s renewable energy industry, falling asleep during hearings and raising rates for taxpayers. Read: A total mess.
This mess affects us all as Montana ratepayers who pay for electricity and other utilities. It also affects Montanans’ ability to generate our own renewable energy and transition Montana to a sustainable future.
We are so pleased to be supporting an incredibly experienced progressive candidate for the PSC, Monica Tranel. Tranel is an attorney with over two decades of experience working directly with the Public Service Commission. During that time, she's held just about every role imaginable, including fighting for Montanans on the Consumer Counsel, being a PSC staff person and representing renewable energy developers in her private practice.
Current PSC commissioners have said wind turbines cause cancer and climate change isn’t real. Tranel knows better and will return common sense to the PSC.
Without a doubt, Tranel is the most knowledgeable candidate running for Public Service Commissioner in District 4.
And now, as the PSC reaches new heights of dysfunction, single-handedly stalling renewable energy development and letting rogue monopolies take advantage of Montanans and our pocketbooks, there's only one person who has the skill sets, the track record, and the fight of an Olympic competitor and world champion to get this work done — and that's Monica Tranel.
Mike Kadas has been a longtime elected and appointed public servant. Martha Newell has been a longtime community activist. They live in Missoula.