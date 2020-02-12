Tranel will bring common sense to Montana Public Service Commission

The Montana Public Service Commission governs so many aspects of our lives, that it literally impacts us 24 hours a day.

The PSC regulates the rates and service quality for investor-owned electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, and legacy telecommunication companies. Its stated goal is to ensure that ratepayers have continued access to utility services that are affordable, reliable and sustainable for the long-term.

Unfortunately, if you have heard of the Public Service Commission, it has probably been in the context of total dysfunction. Commissioners talking into “hot mics” about how they’re going to ruin Montana’s renewable energy industry, falling asleep during hearings and raising rates for taxpayers. Read: A total mess.

This mess affects us all as Montana ratepayers who pay for electricity and other utilities. It also affects Montanans’ ability to generate our own renewable energy and transition Montana to a sustainable future.