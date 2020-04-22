Tranel's experience, passion for environment needed on Montana Public Service Commission

Fifty years ago, the first Earth Day brought attention to environmental injustice and helped catalyze the modern environmental movement. This year’s Earth Day has us considering how we can best build momentum for a healthier planet; advocating for effective elected leadership is one crucial way.
As individuals, we've spent decades working to protect Montanans’ air, water, clean energy, climate and public lands. From these experiences, we understand the importance of strong leadership across the board — and the Montana Public Service Commission is one office that cannot be overlooked. It's critical we elect Monica Tranel, an experienced leader who has fought for renewable energy and Montana’s outdoor way of life, to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The PSC isn’t a job you can jump into. The highly technical, detailed and wide-ranging topics that the commissioners deliberate on require experience and understanding. Tranel has both. Not only does she have over 20 years of experience working on regulatory issues, advocating for renewable energy, and fighting for consumers, she has the passion and enthusiasm that’s needed to get the job done. The PSC does not enact policy; it enforces regulation. We need someone who understands the PSC’s role from Day 1 so that they can hit the ground running. For Montana to do our part in addressing climate change, we need a clean energy champion and an energetic professional like Tranel to lead the way at the PSC.
Montana’s current Public Service Commission denies the reality of climate change and has thrown roadblocks in the way of renewable energy development. As the federal government fails to act competently time and time again, Montana needs state and local leaders who will protect Montana's clean air, water and energy, and lead us through times of crises.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned just how ineffectual the Trump administration can be in handling a serious threat to public health and safety; most of the nation’s governors now realize that it falls to the states to act in the absence of an effective federal response.
Similar to the health pandemic, climate change is a global crisis that will continue to impact Montana's health, economy, agriculture and our way of life. It is a crisis of such magnitude that we cannot rely on only federal leaders to act; Montanans at the local and state level must take the lead to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, increase renewable energy, and expand opportunities to save energy and use it more efficiently. Furthermore, addressing climate change can push economic recovery forward and lead us to a healthy, resilient future. It will take everyone working together to take effective action, and one of the key participants is Montanan’s PSC.
Tranel is uniquely qualified to be an effective leader in the PSC and will bring the experience and passion needed to galvanize the commission to actively combat climate change. She gives us hope during these challenging times. Please join us in voting for Monica Tranel, Democrat, for PSC District 4. When Earth Day comes around next year, we’ll be grateful for her accomplishments and ability to lead.
This opinion is signed by the following conservation, climate and energy leaders based in Missoula: Kayje Booker, Amy Cilimburg, Tom France and Karen Knudsen.
