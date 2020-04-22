Tranel's experience, passion for environment needed on Montana Public Service Commission

Montana’s current Public Service Commission denies the reality of climate change and has thrown roadblocks in the way of renewable energy development. As the federal government fails to act competently time and time again, Montana needs state and local leaders who will protect Montana's clean air, water and energy, and lead us through times of crises.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned just how ineffectual the Trump administration can be in handling a serious threat to public health and safety; most of the nation’s governors now realize that it falls to the states to act in the absence of an effective federal response.

Similar to the health pandemic, climate change is a global crisis that will continue to impact Montana's health, economy, agriculture and our way of life. It is a crisis of such magnitude that we cannot rely on only federal leaders to act; Montanans at the local and state level must take the lead to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, increase renewable energy, and expand opportunities to save energy and use it more efficiently. Furthermore, addressing climate change can push economic recovery forward and lead us to a healthy, resilient future. It will take everyone working together to take effective action, and one of the key participants is Montanan’s PSC.

Tranel is uniquely qualified to be an effective leader in the PSC and will bring the experience and passion needed to galvanize the commission to actively combat climate change. She gives us hope during these challenging times. Please join us in voting for Monica Tranel, Democrat, for PSC District 4. When Earth Day comes around next year, we’ll be grateful for her accomplishments and ability to lead.

This opinion is signed by the following conservation, climate and energy leaders based in Missoula: Kayje Booker, Amy Cilimburg, Tom France and Karen Knudsen.

