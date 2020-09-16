Transformative power of arts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 13-19 marks National Arts in Education Week, a celebration designated by Congress and led by Americans for the Arts. This week recognizes the transformative power of the arts in education and to support equitable access to the arts for all students.

The arts SPARK! imagination, ignite innovation and excite learning. They increase students’ collaboration and communication skills, as well as provide opportunities to critically think about our world. The arts help students become successful adults by building the skills we seek in leaders.

As we enter this unprecedented school year, we reflect about the importance of arts education differently than in previous years. In this unparalleled time, the arts are more important than ever. With all the uncertainty and tragedy, the arts provide not just a creative outlet, but are also vital to our social and emotional health. Therefore, the arts are critical to schools as we learn to adapt to the new world. Through art activities, we become more self-aware, gain self-confidence and perseverance. As we emerge from the trauma and brutality of the world, we turn to the arts to process and understand, express emotions, grieve, share and connect to each other, and heal. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that the arts are at the core of education.