Through this brief opinion, I’d like to paint a small picture of my plan to increase funds in the state budget. Currently I am in the race for the governor's seat as an independent conservative.
My vision for the state is a state that combats poverty, without dismissing the values that make the people of Montana unique. Montana has been exploited all through its history, and I want to take advantage of those who are taking advantage of the people of Montana. I call this the “Treasure Deal.”
This plan increases the state's income without levying more taxes on the people. It involves a joint effort with Congress to allow more opportunities for those educated in Montana to stay here and work in positions in our national parks in exchange for a portion of the revenue that each national park generates each year. The deal also makes it easier for families to enjoy our national parks and embrace what is ours.
Here is what I envision this looking like.
Anyone who has a Montana driver's license would not pay to enter either national park. Students who graduate from a Montana college would have the opportunity to use that education to replace federal workers in the parks. The exchange of workers would put the burden of payment on the state; however, this would reduce the cost that the National Park Service (NPS) has to pay for upkeep each year. Which would be a bargaining chip to receive a portion of that revenue that the NPS makes each year in Yellowstone and Glacier.
The portion of that revenue that Montana would receive would exceed the cost to pay the workers and would give the state autonomy to implement other programs, to generate state revenue, and would make the state a competitive destination for scientific research. Which would give the state more freedom in awarding federally funded research grants.
You have free articles remaining.
The whole plan would remove the responsibility of the federal government and puts that responsibility and rewards on the people of Montana, while still embracing the United States of America.
Furthermore, the Treasure plan also changes residency requirements. It would now take a person three years to establish residency; this is a measure to protect the national parks investment.
Under this plan, holding a Montana driver's license to enter the parks, would generate more income from more (new resident) driver's license fees, and put more folks on the hook for income taxes without putting that financial burden on property owners.
Within this time period, the new interstate immigrant would be responsible for paying income taxes to the state of Montana that is a percentage short of their previous states rates. However, incentives to reduce that would be drawn into the plan. Incentives that lead to better-paying wages to the people of Montana.
This would also change the residency requirements for hunting purposes too, however there would be clauses and incentives to allow families, and former residents the opportunity to continue in hunting without having to worry about inflated tag prices.
This would put the burden of generating revenue for the state on those who exploit our natural beauty and space. It would reduce the burden from our landowners. I can see this becoming quite a surplus in state income. Which equals a deflation of property taxes statewide.