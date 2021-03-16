Tribal health leaders critical for statewide health collaborations

As statewide health organizations and associations committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare across the state, we rely on and partner closely with Native-led health organizations and Tribal health authorities, including these DPHHS colleagues, to ensure health services reach all Montana communities. These positions are critical to our joint efforts to keep Montana healthy.

Since the sobering statistic that Native Montanans’ lifespans are approximately 20 years shorter than white Montanans’ was revealed in the 2013 Montana State Health Assessment, significant efforts have been undertaken to address this tragic disparity. The creation of the director of American Indian health position, one of the first of its kind in the United States, was a pivotal moment in Montana’s approach to empowering American Indians to determine how they would leverage state resources to best meet the needs of their individual tribal communities. These positions provide invaluable input and insights into how best to administer state and federally funded programs, such as Medicaid Expansion, COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts and important chronic disease prevention and screening services throughout the state’s tribal nations, reservations and urban Indian populations.