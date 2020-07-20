Trump cannot hold back the turning tide

For those living inland, ocean tides aren’t a big concern. But one trip to the coast and the experience of the tide coming in or going out brings quick respect for the vast and unstoppable power of the tide. Now the political tide has turned against Donald Trump and, like the ocean, the power of public disapproval is sucking his re-election chances out to sea as he thrashes, whines, and kicks the sand helplessly on the shore of his own gross incompetence.
The latest series of polls show just how powerful the tide of public opinion has turned against Trump’s incoherent presidency with the worst of the mounting bad news showing him down a full 15 points nationally against his challenger, whom he derisively dubbed “Sleepy Joe” Biden.
Of course polls can and have been wrong before, but it’s not just the polls in Trump’s case. Republican governors such as Maryland’s Larry Hogan are openly turning against Trump and directly criticizing the president’s woeful inability to lead. Hogan is the chair of the National Governors Association, so his words carry significant credibility and weight. As he wrote late last week: “While other countries were racing ahead with well-coordinated testing regimes, the Trump administration bungled the effort. Meanwhile, instead of listening to his own public health experts, the president was talking and tweeting like a man more concerned about boosting the stock market or his reelection plans.”
If anyone thinks Trump’s continuous lies, distractions, and fake bravado in public will stop the turning tide, think again. Even he realizes what deep trouble he’s in and has just demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was supposed to be such a digital wizard that he bragged about building a “death star” campaign operation.
Then again, Parscale has a bad habit of bragging, which contributed to his demotion when the hundreds of thousands of supporters he claimed were going to show up at Trump’s ill-advised Tulsa rally failed to materialize. Although Parscale had an outside venue built for the overflow crowd, when only 6,200 people showed up to fill a third of the indoor capacity, they quickly dismantled the outdoor stage on an empty lot. When the truth sunk in Trump slinked away into the night, caught in a disheveled, disgusted, and defeated “walk of shame” that went viral as he left a trail of coronavirus infection behind.
Adding serious injury to insult, Trump has tried to sideline Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, while the coronavirus sets a record high of 77,000 new victims in one day last week. In the face of the pandemic’s mounting death toll, Trump loses yet again as polls show the public, by a nearly 3-1 margin, believes Fauci over Trump’s blatherings on the coronavirus facts. That the president has now re-directed COVID-19 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control to his political appointee at Health and Human Services, further eroding the public’s confidence.
In the face of the swelling infection rate governors are taking matters into their own hands and issuing mandatory mask requirements to protect their citizens from disease and death. Even so, Trump puppets like Montana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte are still clamoring for “reopening the economy,” foolishly relying on “personal responsibility,” and saying we “don’t need mandates.” Doesn’t he know “dead men throw no bales?"
With over 141,000 dead Americans hung around his flabby neck like an albatross, one thing seems certain — we will all be better off when the tide sucks Trump’s detritus of a presidency out to sea.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
