Trump cannot hold back the turning tide

If anyone thinks Trump’s continuous lies, distractions, and fake bravado in public will stop the turning tide, think again. Even he realizes what deep trouble he’s in and has just demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was supposed to be such a digital wizard that he bragged about building a “death star” campaign operation.

Then again, Parscale has a bad habit of bragging, which contributed to his demotion when the hundreds of thousands of supporters he claimed were going to show up at Trump’s ill-advised Tulsa rally failed to materialize. Although Parscale had an outside venue built for the overflow crowd, when only 6,200 people showed up to fill a third of the indoor capacity, they quickly dismantled the outdoor stage on an empty lot. When the truth sunk in Trump slinked away into the night, caught in a disheveled, disgusted, and defeated “walk of shame” that went viral as he left a trail of coronavirus infection behind.