Trump is toast - and may take the GOP down with him

With just over three weeks to Election Day, more than six million votes have already been cast in early voting in 27 states as much of the White House and Trump campaign staff are infected with Covid-19 and/or quarantined. But as a sick and increasingly delusional president goes on a rampage against almost everyone, historic precedent says the double digit lead Joe Biden holds over Trump nationally is likely insurmountable. In other words, it’s time to simply admit that Trump is toast. The question now is: Will he take the GOP down with him?

Of course there will be Trump die-hards wailing and gnashing their teeth over that prediction, but just ask yourself: Do you really need or want another presidential debate? The last one was a disaster. The president was rude, ignored the debate rules, interrupted both Biden and the moderator over a hundred times and should have been muted — which I’m sure much of the audience would have appreciated.

Truth is there probably won’t be a second debate thanks to Trump’s self-inflicted Covid-19 infection. Whining that “they cut you off whenever they want” he’s refusing to abide by the Commission on Presidential Debates medically prudent decision to hold a virtual debate to avoid exposing staff, the moderator, and Biden to potentially lethal Covid-19.