Trump-led Republican Party has devolved into disgrace

Abraham Lincoln became the first presidential candidate, in 1860, when the Republican Party was formed in 1854, to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. From the first political parties of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, political parties were formed to advance and compete over political ideas. Sometimes these debates were intense, but the objective for both is how to make our country a more perfect union. However, both parties (and every political party since to now) accepted the principle that the people choose the leader and that there are winners and losers to every election. They also believed that the purpose of political parties was to help guide the nation.

Over time, the Republican Party has evolved into the party of Fox News and Donald Trump, not what its founders intended. For the past four years, our democracy has gradually been poisoned by racist policies, separation and caging of children from their parents, and finally, the Big Lie that the election of 2020 was stolen.