Trump’s 'herd mentality' won’t save us

One really has to wonder if Trump truly understands the cost of the “herd immunity” measures he’s now embracing in order to save his failing prospects of a second term in the White House. Does he get it that his precious Ivanka might wind up cold and dead on a ventilator, that his grandkids (if he can even remember their names) could carry serious damage to their brains, internal organs, and ability to function even if they survive COVID-19? Or that his seldom-seen son Barron might not live to see adulthood? That’s the potential cost of adopting Trump’s insane “herd immunity” approach — although many more families and individuals will suffer in our 330 million American “herd.”

In Montana we still have large herds of deer, antelope and elk. It’s still possible to see hundreds of elk grazing in a herd or trailing single-file across a high mountainside traverse. Those herds put their trust not in some bellowing bull, but in the “lead cow” — an old and experienced elk that’s wise enough to know where to graze and when to hide to avoid hunters. That’s Montana’s version of herd mentality.

But nationally we get Trump’s idea of herd mentality — follow me, do what I say, ignore the experts, and we will be great again. That’s the “herd mentality” of lemmings — follow me right off the cliff.

The choice is ours — follow someone who was never a leader, who seeks to divide us and turn us against each other as we perish in vast numbers. Or seek the “herd mentality” of the wise old cow elk, keep the herd together, protect each other from threats, and make it through another year. Even for non-elk that doesn’t seem like a tough choice now, does it?

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0