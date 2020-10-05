Trump’s infection the price of “playing down” the pandemic

And yet, despite what one might assume were the strictest measures available to keep him from contracting Covid, here he is – along with many members of his staff, Congress, and associates now personally dealing with the still-evolving complications from coronavirus. As others have noted, if the president isn’t safe, no one else is either. And suddenly, politicizing a lethal pandemic doesn’t seem like such a great idea anymore. Fact is, it never was – and as the Constitution the president has so often tried to shred boldly states “we hold these truths to be self-evident.”

Unlike the suffering already experienced by so many families as the Covid death toll climbs inexorably in the U.S., the president and his wife will not face a shortage of ventilators, masks, or medical attention. They will not be left on a gurney in a hospital hallway or temporary medical tent waiting for someone else to die so they can have access to critical medical devices. They will not die alone, separated from their families and loved ones by strict quarantine. And they will not be bankrupted by the costs of their care — that will be paid for by the same taxpayers who pick up all the tabs for this non-tax paying president.

Some might say “it’s his Karma” or opine that Trump’s “chickens have come home to roost.” But it’s tragic that it takes a potentially lethal infection to finally dispel the myths and lies Trump has been so blatantly spewing for most of this year to aid his re-election chances. If that seems cold, rest assured, it’s nowhere near as cold as the 207,000 American hearts that will never beat again due to his arrogance and ignorance.

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.

