Trump’s infection the price of “playing down” the pandemic

Ever since the harrowing specter of the coronavirus began stalking the world with its deadly sickle early this year, Americans have been witness to a president who has continually “talked down” the virus’ deadly threats. It was going to “disappear like a miracle,” was “no worse than the flu,” and precautions to control its spread were to be flaunted so we could “reopen” the economy. But now, both Trump and his wife have contracted this deadly disease that has afflicted more than 7 million Americans and killed over 200,000 of our fellow citizens as well as more than a million globally.
History will find it astounding that any president could be faced with the most serious health threat in a century and decide to ignore the world’s top scientists on its communicability and lethality. Yet, that’s exactly what Trump did and continued to do right up to the time he and his wife tested positive and are now quarantined as they deal with their own infections.
Why, one might credibly ask, would anyone want to negatively politicize taking such simple precautions as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding crowded bars and restaurants? Yet, that’s just what Trump has done for more than 26 weeks since the pandemic hit the U.S.
This most science-denying president in modern times not only rejected the advice of the nation’s top infectious disease experts that a premature “re-opening” of the economy would lead to an uncontrolled spread of the virus, he mocked those who took practical, sensible precautions. Not only that, he acted as a catalyst for super spreader events, ignoring state and local laws on crowd size and mask requirements, to bring thousands of unmasked, spittle spewing supporters to cheer on his baseless boasts, insults of those who disagree with him, and endless lies and misrepresentations.
And yet, despite what one might assume were the strictest measures available to keep him from contracting Covid, here he is – along with many members of his staff, Congress, and associates now personally dealing with the still-evolving complications from coronavirus. As others have noted, if the president isn’t safe, no one else is either. And suddenly, politicizing a lethal pandemic doesn’t seem like such a great idea anymore. Fact is, it never was – and as the Constitution the president has so often tried to shred boldly states “we hold these truths to be self-evident.”
Unlike the suffering already experienced by so many families as the Covid death toll climbs inexorably in the U.S., the president and his wife will not face a shortage of ventilators, masks, or medical attention. They will not be left on a gurney in a hospital hallway or temporary medical tent waiting for someone else to die so they can have access to critical medical devices. They will not die alone, separated from their families and loved ones by strict quarantine. And they will not be bankrupted by the costs of their care — that will be paid for by the same taxpayers who pick up all the tabs for this non-tax paying president.
Some might say “it’s his Karma” or opine that Trump’s “chickens have come home to roost.” But it’s tragic that it takes a potentially lethal infection to finally dispel the myths and lies Trump has been so blatantly spewing for most of this year to aid his re-election chances. If that seems cold, rest assured, it’s nowhere near as cold as the 207,000 American hearts that will never beat again due to his arrogance and ignorance.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
