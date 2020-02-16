Trump's new nuclear budget is bad news for Russia

Since Donald Trump began his presidency, Democrats have painted him as an appeaser and possibly a pawn of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Nonetheless, the Trump administration has pursued a foreign policy that has been hostile to Putin's interests. From his decisions in 2017 and 2018 to bomb Russia's client in Syria, to the State Department campaign to get allies to recognize Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela, many of Trump's policies have opposed Russian objectives, not aided them.

Trump's defense budget for 2021 bolsters such hawkish policies toward Russia. The new budget requests $28.9 billion for the Pentagon to modernize nuclear delivery systems and $19.8 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration to modernize the nation's nuclear stockpile.

It's true that modernizing the nuclear force has been a neglected priority for more than a decade. A 2017 Congressional Budget Office study laid out a series of cost scenarios for replacing elements of the three main delivery systems for nuclear weapons (missiles, bombers and submarines), many of which were designed and built decades ago. It estimated the cost of planned modernization to be as much as $400 billion through 2046. It's also true that America's nuclear umbrella deters China as well as Russia, and reassures allies not to pursue their own nuclear weapons programs.