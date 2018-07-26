Paraphrasing Vladimir Putin to Donald Trump from the "Access Petersburg" tape: "I gotta use some poison just in case I start wrecking. Ya know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful democracies. It's like a magnet. Just start wrecking them. And when you're a dictator, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the elections ... do anything."
New York Times opinion columnist Peter Baker wrote recently (June 22), "His (Trump's) 17 months in office have, in fact, been an exercise in futility for the art-of-the-deal president." Baker summarizes, writing "no deal on" before all of these 14 urgent policy issues: immigration; health care; gun control; spending cuts; NAFTA; China trade; steel and aluminum imports; Middle East peace; Qatar blockade; Syria; Russia; climate change; and finally, Pacific trade. Now we can add antagonizing our closest allies and sucking up to Putin to Trump's questionable deal-making skills. He doesn't need to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and still not lose his base; he's got the murderous Putin to use poison for him.
How can thoughtful, informed Republican mothers and grandmothers still pretend Trump, and men like him, are role models for their sons, or desirable, ethical life partners for their daughters?
Jeff Hughes, in his letter to the editor in the Missoulian (June 30) says he supports Trump on policy issues. He doesn't like sanctuary cities and he is pro-life. He also didn't like Cass Chinske’s words from Chinske's Missoulian letter (June 21), describing Trump voters as "ignorant, fearful and angry," and "pawns" of Trump's lawless, corrupt presidency.
Chinske is one of the co-founders of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, a veteran who was drafted during the Vietnam War, serving honorably as a clerk and a small-arms instructor in the Army, and also one of the most distinguished environmental activists in Montana. He secured, with others, the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the very edges of our fair city, preserving in perpetuity this glorious public land for all Montanans to enjoy. Chinske, myself and the rest of the world, excepting the U.S. Republican Party, do think that Trump voters who deny climate chaos driven by human fossil fuel extraction, are ignorant. Climate chaos denial is not a difference of opinion; it's ignorance.
Greg Gianforte, Montana's congressperson, wrote constituents recently: "The climate has been changing for millennia. Over the last few decades the Earth has been getting warmer. While the climate is changing, we still do not know how much of that change is due to human activities." This is ignorance.
We do know, and we also know that the window of opportunity to save our children's future is closing.
NorthWestern Energy should stop proposed fracked gas infrastructure. Corporations have never paid the real cost of carbon and methane pollution, and that's ignorance. When Republicans talk about civility, and dialoguing respectfully, as though climate denialisrn is just a difference of legitimate opinions, that's ignorant. A changing climate is ending life as we know it for all children. Already, children will never see a Selkirk caribou in the forests of Montana or Idaho. They're recently believed extinct.
Hughes, regarding being pro-life when pondering livable futures for our children, please watch John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" HBO segment on crisis pregnancy centers. These "pro-life" agencies are really only pro-fetus. After birth, young mothers with their newborns, who are often single, poor and women of color, are unceremoniously cut off from "life support" and offered no further aid. This is not pro-life, nor is ignorance about climate catastrophe.