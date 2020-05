Trust Cooney to fight for Montana women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana women can trust Mike Cooney to fight for them.

Cooney has dedicated his life to supporting Montana families. From his time as a state legislator, as secretary of state, as executive director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies and as our lieutenant governor, Cooney has marched side-by-side and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with all of us as we fight for a brighter future for our sisters, mothers and daughters.

Cooney’s history proves that he has always and will always stand up for Montana women.

Cooney has an unassailable record of supporting women’s privacy and will protect our right to access equitable and affordable health care because he believes that women should make their own health care decisions.

Cooney believes in pay equity, championing the Governor’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force and pledging to fight for the Paycheck Transparency Act in the next legislative session.

He has proposed forward-thinking policies that will support Montana women in the workplace and provide more opportunities for Montana families: policies like paid family leave, flexible scheduling, increased child care throughout the state, and public pre-K.