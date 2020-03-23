Truth or consequences

One might even wonder what the rest of the populace would have done had the truth been revealed publicly instead of behind the closed doors of the Senate Intelligence Committee. For millions of Americans, the lack of truth from our politicians did indeed bring dire consequences, especially considering that those now-crashed stocks represent their life savings and retirement funds.

What else may have happened had the populace been given the whole truth about the pandemic and our federal lack of preparation? Unfortunately, we’ll never know — but it’s fair to say we may have begun taking a number of economically, socially and medically prudent steps to deal with what’s now so unavoidably upon us.

The truth is that millions of lives are totally disrupted by job, income and investment loss. But if the Trump administration has its way, we won’t be getting that truth, either. As reported late last week, his Department of Labor issued an email noting that “unemployment figures are closely tracked by financial markets judging the strength of the economy” and advising: “States should not provide numeric values to the public” and instead “provide information using generalities to describe claims levels (very high, large increase).”

Truth is obviously a casualty under Trump, despite the fact that this is a public health crisis, not a war. What we deserve and desperately need from those who claim to lead us is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth — or we, the people, will be left to face even more dire consequences.

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.

