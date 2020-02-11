Truth, Trump and economy

The State of the Union (SOTU) speech was less a report to the nation than a well-produced reality show and well-staged campaign rally. But what really offends is that most of the substance Trump advanced was not true. Unsurprisingly, the President who has spit out more than 16,000 false or misleading claims in his first three years, played fast and loose with the facts.

Misstatements about the economy were particularly bothersome. I awakened the next morning to the headline: “Trump extols US economy.” Stories focused on Trump’s oft-repeated theme that he has brought us “the greatest [economy] in the history of our country.” Sorry to rain on your parade, Mr. President, but that just isn’t so. And if this rains on the parade of Trump supporters, welcome to the world of facts. Our economy is doing just fine on many fronts, but the source is not tariff master Trump.