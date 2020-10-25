Twenty years of progress. Then COVID.

Over the past 20 years, Mountain Home developed a strong track record for responding to crisis. Nearly 1,500 young mothers and children have transitioned from homelessness to stable housing and from trauma to resilience with us.
In these two decades, we’ve grown to meet increasing needs and added a suite of wraparound programs helping moms go back to school, get jobs and build parenting skills. We’ve adopted best-practices based on the latest brain science.
Then COVID-19 hit.
Honestly, we were scared.
The moms and kids at Mountain Home survive on razor-thin margins. Many have little if any external family support. Who would help them or their babies if they became sick? If they are laid off, how would they pay rent? And for families already living with so much stress, how would they cope with a global pandemic?
Along with nearly everyone else on the planet, Mountain Home had to rethink everything. Between our residential and community-based programs, we had some 75 young families counting on us not only for basic needs like food, shelter, and clothing, but also for therapy, employment support and parenting classes.
When the first stay-at-home orders were issued, we knew we couldn’t shut down. The dozen families living in our group home and apartments would have nowhere else to go. Instead, we marked 6-foot distances with masking tape. We took out every other chair on our giant dining table, and recruited volunteers to sew cloth face masks for residents and for staff.
When a mom needed to quarantine in her bedroom with her small child for two weeks due to exposure, we prepared each meal and delivered it to her bedroom door, and honed our skills at video-calls even from within the house.
We deep-cleaned. A lot.
We focused, too, on mental health. We used donated craft supplies for craft nights, pulled out the board games, and, for the energetic toddlers, we ordered the largest trampoline that we could safely fit inside so they could get their wiggles out. Meanwhile, our therapists and case managers quickly transitioned to telehealth.
Through all of these changes, many of the moms we served seemed surprisingly calm. “Welcome to my world,” one young mother joked.
The thing is, she already knew what it was like to be unsure about her next paycheck, even her next food source. She knew what isolation from friends and family felt like. She’d been through it before, and she knew that she had the resilience to survive all of it.
If anything, having an entire nation going through a crisis together was less stressful than feeling alone in her struggles.
In fact, in many ways our society suddenly became empathetic, with friends and neighbors and even strangers expressing concern for each other, asking, “How can I help?”
Whether in a pandemic or not, a compassionate community can be just the antidote for the hardships our families face. That's why Mountain Home now aims to grow our network for the moms and kids here. Through October, Mountain Home’s Community Building Campaign invites new supporters to donate $20 in honor of our 20th anniversary.
Our goal is bigger than dollars raised. Giving is a first step toward supporting Mountain Home’s ongoing work to help moms and kids in our community who are facing homelessness, poverty and trauma.
The benefits also extend to the giver: helping families in need can be a balm for the pains of 2020. Be part of Mountain Home’s community of support by visiting mountainhomemt.org/2020campaign.
Crissie McMullan is executive director of Mountain Home Montana.
