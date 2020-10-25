Twenty years of progress. Then COVID.

When a mom needed to quarantine in her bedroom with her small child for two weeks due to exposure, we prepared each meal and delivered it to her bedroom door, and honed our skills at video-calls even from within the house.

We deep-cleaned. A lot.

We focused, too, on mental health. We used donated craft supplies for craft nights, pulled out the board games, and, for the energetic toddlers, we ordered the largest trampoline that we could safely fit inside so they could get their wiggles out. Meanwhile, our therapists and case managers quickly transitioned to telehealth.

Through all of these changes, many of the moms we served seemed surprisingly calm. “Welcome to my world,” one young mother joked.

The thing is, she already knew what it was like to be unsure about her next paycheck, even her next food source. She knew what isolation from friends and family felt like. She’d been through it before, and she knew that she had the resilience to survive all of it.

If anything, having an entire nation going through a crisis together was less stressful than feeling alone in her struggles.