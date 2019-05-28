* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

An American citizen living on both sides of the border, Graeme Lee Rowlands is a published researcher and educator who studied at Quest University Canada, in Squamish, British Columbia. He also serves as the program coordinator of the Columbia River Field School and has traveled the entire length of the Columbia River by bicycle, canoe and kayak to learn directly from people and place.