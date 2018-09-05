In this time when critical thought is often belittled and truth seems up for grabs, it reminds us of the importance of the humanities and a liberal education, where citizenship is a moral obligation and a sense of American tradition that unites rather than divides and separates.
In the last half century, Humanities has been at the heart of this flagship institution, offering a year-long study and appreciation of the Western tradition. Starting with the ancient Greeks through the medieval period and right up to the present, our Humanities programs have explored our past greatness and failings through the arts, literature, philosophy and religion. Whether under the departments of English, Philosophy or Humanities/Liberal Studies, it provided students with a rich sense of the principles and ideals that animate our nation while also exploring the ways in which it fails to live up to them.
With some variation over the years, it was staffed by faculty from various departments and later also adjuncts, who met regularly to discuss issues and student responses. It featured a plenary lecture series given by some of the leading faculty from across campus, ranging from the arts to the sciences. Following each lecture, these teachers would meet with the lecturer to further explore the presentation. At least once each term a meeting would be held at one of the participant's homes in a more informal setting. This collaboration was essential to foster a democratic and interdisciplinary teaching atmosphere. Under the supportive direction of Deans Curnow and Flightner, by the '90s the program had grown to its highest enrollments (18 sections of over 500 students).
With increased pressure for each department to teach its own courses and the inability to hire new positions, adjuncts were hired to maintain the program. In spite of low salaries and no benefits, they did an outstanding job to keep the program alive. After Flightner's retirement and the hiring of a new dean and provost in 2000, the program began its decline with enrollments dropping dramatically over the following years.
Given our present situation at the University of Montana, it seems this decline will continue unabated. Education depends on engaged and valued teachers with classes small enough (20 is ideal; 30 at most) to provide for vigorous class discussion and adequate time for careful reading and grading of students' writing. Emphasis on “online” courses only plays into the breakdown of the face-to-face interaction which is essential to real communication.
Michel Valentin wrote in his guest column (Missoulian, Aug. 23) of the dangers of the social network to overwhelm and diminish the role of critical thinking and reading. The humanities have to be at the core of the cure for our times. Today education has become part and parcel of the assault on our civilization by becoming just another “choice,” simply another option in our freedom to choose whatever we desire — charter schools, home schooling, religious colleges and universities. The very idea of public education is under attack, as if “public” is a bad word, emitting a scent of socialism. Yet it is the basis of a truly democratic society, a force that binds us together and what enables us to welcome with confidence those who are different — who come from other traditions and cultures—without fear of losing what we hold dear and precious. Humanities is the heart of a true “public education” — not just for college students but for all our citizens.
It is time for UM to live up to its claim of “the flagship” university and strengthen a curriculum of Humanities in a more vigorous and effective manner.