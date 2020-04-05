UM will face its next challenges together

Last week, families emerged from spring break to face a new reality. Similarly, the University of Montana family returned to a new version of the semester. A new way of teaching and learning — remotely. A new way of interacting — six feet apart. A new way of collaborating — virtually.
These are, to be sure, challenging times. Tough days lie ahead. We will experience fatigue and stress. We will not return to “normal” for a while, requiring us to alter practices we took for granted as commonplace. What will not change is our broad Grizzly commitment to adaptability and care for one another. We are putting the health and safety of our university and broader Montana community first. This is the spirit that animates the UM family and Missoula community; it will carry us through. Of that I have absolutely no doubt.
The enormous challenges posed by COVID-19 remind us that first among UM’s five Priorities for Action is the imperative to “place student success at the center of all we do.” Our UM family has pulled together to do just that. Faculty have demonstrated tremendous agility in transforming courses to remote delivery. Staff have worked tirelessly to provide essential services for students who remain on campus while developing new ways to advise and support students who are now remote. And our remarkable students have persisted through it all with a deep commitment to learning.
We are also reminded our Priorities for Action acknowledge that we must “partner with place,” reaching across Arthur Avenue and the state of Montana, to foster prosperity for all. The COVID-19 situation has shown just how impactful those partnerships are. Over the past few weeks, our university team has joined twice-daily calls with city and county leadership and public health officials, coordinating efforts to slow the spread of the virus. All of western Montana should be confident in the ways our city, county, nonprofit and business leaders are thoughtfully and decisively sharing information, resources and infrastructure while interacting with national, state and local agencies.
UM scientists in our Center for Translational Medicine are answering the call for COVID-19 antibody research, embodying its mission to translate research from bench to bedside. Other UM scientists have re-configured their labs to produce hand sanitizer for area hospitals and first responders, and some of our creative faculty members are developing personal protective equipment for the community. To enhance statewide economic resilience, our Accelerate Montana programs are providing businesses with support to address immediate impacts while also helping businesses plan for a post-COVID-19 landscape. Locally, we are coordinating with the Missoula Economic Partnership, whose vital efforts look out for Missoula’s economic health.
While we have always embraced the idea that UM is part of the social fabric of Missoula, the current global crisis has only served to strengthen our interdependence. When we return to our new normal, our community will be stronger for our efforts during this time.
We are Grizzlies, no matter which side of Arthur Avenue we call home.
Seth Bodnar is president of the University of Montana.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!