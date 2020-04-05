UM will face its next challenges together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, families emerged from spring break to face a new reality. Similarly, the University of Montana family returned to a new version of the semester. A new way of teaching and learning — remotely. A new way of interacting — six feet apart. A new way of collaborating — virtually.

These are, to be sure, challenging times. Tough days lie ahead. We will experience fatigue and stress. We will not return to “normal” for a while, requiring us to alter practices we took for granted as commonplace. What will not change is our broad Grizzly commitment to adaptability and care for one another. We are putting the health and safety of our university and broader Montana community first. This is the spirit that animates the UM family and Missoula community; it will carry us through. Of that I have absolutely no doubt.