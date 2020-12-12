Unconstitutional to mandate masks?

Is mandating masks unconstitutional? Some think so. For those who believe mandating masks is an assault on individual freedoms, please consider the following:

The First Amendment asserts that the government cannot make laws that regulate the establishment of religion, freedom of speech, press, assembly and petition. Essentially, nothing in the First Amendment addresses issues such as having the state mandate people in their jurisdiction wear masks when in public.

The most appropriate reference to the Constitution is Amendment 10, which basically says that in matters of health safety, the states have jurisdiction. So when the state says that to maintain safety, it is often the governor or state legislatures’ call. There are numerous examples of the state asserting its right to protect the health and safety of its citizens.

Most states require wearing orange vests while hunting or wearing a seat belt while driving, or requiring liability insurance when operating a vehicle. Most states establish rules for speed limits, drinking ages, use of firearms in public places, etc. What do these scenarios have in common? They are all constitutional and were established through congressional or lawful gubernatorial action. They all have to do with the safety of the community.