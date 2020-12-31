Unite around housing as a community

Dear Missoula:

As the dawn of a new year rises, we create resolutions for things we wish to improve in ourselves. My resolution for 2019 was: “empathize deeply.” I had no idea what I meant by it, nor how to go about it, but an opportunity presented itself when the Senior Center welcomed me to play the piano every Thursday for the lunch crowd. Afterward, I chatted with people. They shared their familiar complaints of too-high taxes and concerns of not-enough services. I interrupted them, trying to explain everything I learned on City Council. They were having none of it. My approach was well-intentioned but ill-conceived, and I needed to adapt. Adaptation meant closing my mouth, opening my mind, and listening.

In 2020, I extended a professional olive branch to a man unfriendly to my politics to see where we could find common ground. I was tired of focusing on our differences because it was mentally and emotionally exhausting. I applied Abraham Lincoln’s message of, “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make friends of them?” Surprisingly, it worked. We still disagree on what measures best support our community, but now with respect and understanding for one another.