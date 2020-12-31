Unite around housing as a community

Dear Missoula:
As the dawn of a new year rises, we create resolutions for things we wish to improve in ourselves. My resolution for 2019 was: “empathize deeply.” I had no idea what I meant by it, nor how to go about it, but an opportunity presented itself when the Senior Center welcomed me to play the piano every Thursday for the lunch crowd. Afterward, I chatted with people. They shared their familiar complaints of too-high taxes and concerns of not-enough services. I interrupted them, trying to explain everything I learned on City Council. They were having none of it. My approach was well-intentioned but ill-conceived, and I needed to adapt. Adaptation meant closing my mouth, opening my mind, and listening.
In 2020, I extended a professional olive branch to a man unfriendly to my politics to see where we could find common ground. I was tired of focusing on our differences because it was mentally and emotionally exhausting. I applied Abraham Lincoln’s message of, “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make friends of them?” Surprisingly, it worked. We still disagree on what measures best support our community, but now with respect and understanding for one another.
2020’s resolution was “find a purpose.” In March, I found myself at the helm of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula. The new position lets me pair the private sector relationships I’ve nurtured for decades with the newfound understanding of how city and county governments function and throw in a splash of nonprofit nimbleness to address our community’s No. 1 concern: the lack of affordable housing. Working alongside our nonprofit allies, we champion homes that are affordable for all regardless of one’s beliefs, politics, income, race or gender. Melding my work on City Council with our nonprofit levers produced our 30 x 30 Vision to build 30 homes a year to help address the housing gap between supply and demand.
To turn this vision into reality, Habitat Missoula is assembling several key teams across sectors of government, nonprofit, private and civic organizations. One team will propel policy and thoughtful land-use that creates opportunities for more people. A second group will focus on building awareness and community engagement, while a third will work on funding these aspirations. To be as effective as possible, I knew I needed help from the other side of the aisle — that housing couldn’t be an issue for liberals alone to solve. I needed folks from the right to be engaged as fellow problem-solvers, so our committees are comprised of a diverse group of community leaders who reflect our different values yet are committed to the mission of housing neighbors.
Many people are skeptical of this approach. But when given a chance to explain my rationale, folks come around to the idea of bipartisanship. I believe this happens because we all know that we can’t keep doing the same thing expecting a different outcome. It is time we unite as a community, and we can do it around housing.
My resolution for 2021? “Be fearless.”
Wishing you a healthy and happy New Year.
Heather Harp serves as a City Councilperson in Missoula for Ward 3, as executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Missoula, as the second vice president for the Montana League of Cities and Towns, and as a Kiwanian who happily flips pancakes and referees middle-school basketball games.