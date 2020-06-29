Uniting around our public lands

Our national parks and public lands are what set us apart from the rest of the world. I like to think of our national parks as America's Office of First Impressions — and we must make sure our parks are in good shape. That’s why addressing the maintenance backlog of our national parks and our public lands is also so important. Today, there is a backlog of nearly $20 billion impacting our national parks and public lands, including over $700 million in Glacier and Yellowstone national parks and $450 million in trail and road maintenance needs in our national forests. This impacts visitor experience and safety. The Great American Outdoors Act also support jobs and our local economies in our rural and gateway communities.