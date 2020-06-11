University of Montana continues attack on core academic programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since 2010, when enrollment at the University of Montana began to decline, a slate of administrators has come and gone, all of them making grandiose promises upon arrival, receiving lucrative salaries and at times signing bonuses, and leaving with no long-lasting impact other than the continuation of decline in academic standards, loss of students, and further cuts into existing academic programs.

In the last 10 years, UM has had two long-term presidents, one interim president, two long-term provosts and four interim provosts. Some promised to reverse the process of decline, while others put the university through "prioritization" programs, which reviewed academic units with an eye to either downsizing them or cutting them altogether, but all left the institution in a weaker condition than they had inherited it.

The last time the administration hailed the arrival of a new era at UM was in 2018 when Jon Harbor was hired as the new provost. In introducing Harbor, who had been hired with an annual salary of $270,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, UM President Seth Bodnar stated that the new chief academic officer was a man of "vision, experience, skill, and grit worthy of UM and its students" (Missoulian, April 2, 2018). President Bodnar also claimed that the hiring of Harbor signaled positive momentum that will carry UM into a new future.