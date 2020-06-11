University of Montana continues attack on core academic programs

Since 2010, when enrollment at the University of Montana began to decline, a slate of administrators has come and gone, all of them making grandiose promises upon arrival, receiving lucrative salaries and at times signing bonuses, and leaving with no long-lasting impact other than the continuation of decline in academic standards, loss of students, and further cuts into existing academic programs.
In the last 10 years, UM has had two long-term presidents, one interim president, two long-term provosts and four interim provosts. Some promised to reverse the process of decline, while others put the university through "prioritization" programs, which reviewed academic units with an eye to either downsizing them or cutting them altogether, but all left the institution in a weaker condition than they had inherited it.
The last time the administration hailed the arrival of a new era at UM was in 2018 when Jon Harbor was hired as the new provost. In introducing Harbor, who had been hired with an annual salary of $270,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, UM President Seth Bodnar stated that the new chief academic officer was a man of "vision, experience, skill, and grit worthy of UM and its students" (Missoulian, April 2, 2018). President Bodnar also claimed that the hiring of Harbor signaled positive momentum that will carry UM into a new future.
Well, that future came and went and the institutional decline at UM accelerated. During Harbor's tenure, the university continued to lose faculty and academic programs. The core curriculum at UM shrank and several programs disappeared. Devastating cuts were implemented after a cursory glance at the most recent class enrollment numbers and without any consultation with affected faculty or those with institutional memory.
Equally disturbing were administrative mishaps of all kinds tracing their origins to the provost's office: For example, it was Harbor's office that in 2019 forgot to forward the names of faculty up for promotion and tenure to the regents (Missoulian, Sept. 19, 2019). More recently, the provost's office forgot to bring the list of graduates to the last Faculty Senate meeting for approval. The same Senate also discovered that the outgoing dean of College of Humanities and Sciences, who reports to the provost, had forgotten to send the names of those proposed for posthumous degrees to the Faculty Senate.
Now that Harbor is leaving UM, Main Hall is back redecorating its window with new mannequins, appointing another interim provost and hiring a new dean for the College of Humanities and Sciences with the goal of "reorganizing" the largest college at UM. Reorganization often serves as the catchphrase for deeper cuts in the university's academic offerings. This time the assault on the university's core offerings promises to be even more dramatic than any other time in the past.
One plan calls for nationally recognized programs and departments such as creative writing and history to dissolve into a larger entity called the Division of Humanities, while programs such as anthropology, sociology and political Science are targeted to melt into another entity called the Division of Social Sciences. The inevitable result of this "reorganization" will be the demotion of the university's offerings in humanities and social sciences to the level of a two-year community college.
What would Sen. Mike Mansfield, a UM graduate as well as a former professor of history at the University of Montana; or the author and critic Leslie Fiedler, who taught for more than 20 years at UM's Department of English, say about the direction their university has taken, turning its back to its long-established legacy and identity as the Harvard of the Rockies?
Lewis Schneller of Missoula is a University of Montana alumnus and a longtime community and political activist.
