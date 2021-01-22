University of Montana must hire historian of Russia

Last month, the University of Montana suffered a terrible loss with the passing of Professor Robert Greene. To those lucky enough to know him, Dr. Greene exemplified the very best of higher education. He was brilliant but approachable, a humble man who thought carefully and made room for others’ ideas.
Yet Greene was not just a generous educator; he was also one of his generation’s leading historians of Russia, and it was because of his expertise that students flocked to his classes.
Greene came to Missoula after nearly a decade researching and teaching at the University of Michigan. His studies took him to archives across the former USSR and culminated in a groundbreaking book, "Bodies Like Bright Stars: Saints and Relics in Orthodox Russia." Greene brought his expertise to classes that confronted the very darkest chapters in human history. His students developed into thoughtful critics of the contemporary world and went on to earn PhDs, win prestigious scholarships, publish significant articles, and put UM on the map as a major research institution.
It is imperative that UM build upon Dr. Greene’s legacy, as well as that of his predecessor Fred Skinner, by hiring a historian of Russia. I recognize that UM is struggling with budget shortfalls and low enrollment, and yet I cannot imagine such problems will be solved by turning away from one of the university’s core strengths. Rather, hiring Greene’s successor will signal UM’s commitment to preparing students to meet the challenges of the future by understanding the problems of the past.
Luckily, hiring a historian of Russia complements UM’s promise to “tomorrow proof” its students by building a “university for the global century.” Surely President Bodnar, Acting Provost Humphrey and Dean Hufford recognize Russia’s importance to the global century ahead. Without an education in Russian history, our students will fail to comprehend Russia’s positions on issues ranging from energy production and climate change to disinformation and democratic governance. Montana students must understand this history, and they deserve to learn it from an expert worthy of following Dr. Greene.
Many Missoulians recognize that we will never replace Robert Greene. He was a once-in-a-lifetime intellect and friend. We can, however, perpetuate his legacy by securing UM’s excellence in the field of Russian history.
Pat O’Connor is a history teacher at the Putney School in Putney, Vermont. He holds a PhD in history from the University of Montana.