University of Montana must hire historian of Russia

Last month, the University of Montana suffered a terrible loss with the passing of Professor Robert Greene. To those lucky enough to know him, Dr. Greene exemplified the very best of higher education. He was brilliant but approachable, a humble man who thought carefully and made room for others’ ideas.

Yet Greene was not just a generous educator; he was also one of his generation’s leading historians of Russia, and it was because of his expertise that students flocked to his classes.

Greene came to Missoula after nearly a decade researching and teaching at the University of Michigan. His studies took him to archives across the former USSR and culminated in a groundbreaking book, "Bodies Like Bright Stars: Saints and Relics in Orthodox Russia." Greene brought his expertise to classes that confronted the very darkest chapters in human history. His students developed into thoughtful critics of the contemporary world and went on to earn PhDs, win prestigious scholarships, publish significant articles, and put UM on the map as a major research institution.