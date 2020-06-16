University of Montana must lead action for racial equality

You’re right — action is needed, and without it, even the most powerful words begin to ring hollow. As a member of the Diversity Advisory Council for two years, I both observed and participated as students, faculty and staff did hundreds of hours of uncompensated work in order to justify and guide specific actionable steps.

A role, rationale and job description were written for a chief diversity officer. A 42-page guide was written aligning diversity, equity and inclusivity efforts with UM’s Five Priorities for Action. These two small examples build on years of labor which preceded them.

I’ve also seen students of color lay bare their deepest wounds for scrutiny — a form of re-traumatization our society too often enacts upon those who experience physical or psychological violence. My perception from the outside has been that these sacrifices have been briefly acknowledged, but ultimately largely disregarded.

Most frustrating to me is the resistance to hiring a chief diversity officer who is responsible for all of our campus rather than being housed in human resources. This approach reduces the enormous complexity of equity work to hiring, training and job performance. Even more egregiously, it ignores the most vulnerable population on campus: our students.