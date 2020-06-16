University of Montana must lead action for racial equality

As our nation rises up to challenge systemic injustice, part of our work is to demand better from our public institutions. In this spirit, I would like to share an email I wrote following the University of Montana’s recent statement on racist incidents.
My hope is that the broader community can join those already doing equity and inclusion work in insisting that UM leadership move beyond lip service and take meaningful action to combat institutional racism and begin to serve all its students well. Together, it is time we hold UM accountable.
President Seth Bodnar and Provost Jon Harbor:
I’ll begin by acknowledging my doubt that you will seriously consider — or perhaps even read — this email. I don’t mean this as a criticism; it’s part of the reality of having an enormous job and likely receiving hundreds of emails per day. Yet as I close out another year of deepening frustration with UM, I feel compelled to write something.
I so appreciated the statement I received this morning acknowledging the ongoing racial injustice and violence in our country and the consequent pain that people of color (and especially the black community) are experiencing. To me, this statement reflects the growth of campus leadership on these issues. In particular, it was impactful to see the acknowledgment that UM as an institution also plays a role in perpetuating racial inequality, and that far more action is needed.
You’re right — action is needed, and without it, even the most powerful words begin to ring hollow. As a member of the Diversity Advisory Council for two years, I both observed and participated as students, faculty and staff did hundreds of hours of uncompensated work in order to justify and guide specific actionable steps.
A role, rationale and job description were written for a chief diversity officer. A 42-page guide was written aligning diversity, equity and inclusivity efforts with UM’s Five Priorities for Action. These two small examples build on years of labor which preceded them.
I’ve also seen students of color lay bare their deepest wounds for scrutiny — a form of re-traumatization our society too often enacts upon those who experience physical or psychological violence. My perception from the outside has been that these sacrifices have been briefly acknowledged, but ultimately largely disregarded.
Most frustrating to me is the resistance to hiring a chief diversity officer who is responsible for all of our campus rather than being housed in human resources. This approach reduces the enormous complexity of equity work to hiring, training and job performance. Even more egregiously, it ignores the most vulnerable population on campus: our students.
I have spent over 15 years of my life engaged in anti-racism work, and have also earned a PhD specializing in the ways that educational institutions create and perpetuate racial inequality. These mechanisms are multifaceted and deeply rooted, residing in each of our psyches as well as in the very fabric of our institutional structures and practices. Beginning to unravel them requires not only a serious commitment of time and resources, but also guidance from someone with specialized knowledge in this area. Trying to get around this reality is not only frustrating to members of marginalized communities, it is ultimately ineffective.
UM has so many valuable resources in this area. As someone who moved to Montana from a much more diverse area, I have been inspired by the individual efforts of students, faculty and staff in various departments across the university. In small ways, the work is already happening; what’s lacking is leadership. I hope that can change.
Eliot Graham has a Ph.D. in education specializing in racial inequality. He was previously a postdoctoral teaching fellow at the University of Montana and a member of UM's Diversity Advisory Council, and facilitated a Participatory Action Research project exploring the experiences of students from marginalized communities.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!