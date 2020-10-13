University of Montana will recover and prosper again

UM bragged about itself then and the bragging was legitimate. The university was selected as a "Public Ivy" in an influential national study. Research grants and gifts to the university climbed. Don Read launched UM on a 16-year football winning streak against the Bobcats. A new President's Lecture Series brought interesting and challenging individuals to Missoula and attracted widespread public support.

The salient point is that these things occurred when UM's enrollment was at least 10% smaller than it is today. UM was a superb institution capable of doing great things back then and it remains this today. Name another American university that generates more than $100 million in externally funded research without having either a medical school or engineering.

When Oscar Craig, the first president of the University of Montana, predicted that "The university — it shall prosper," he was right. UM's history demonstrates that it can prosper and generate excellence even when it is a smaller institution. Yes, there is undeniable pain attached to growing smaller. But the history of UM demonstrates that its quality and performance ultimately are not determined by ups and downs in student enrollment. How else could funded research at UM have expanded by more than 50% during this past decade when enrollment was declining?

The gloomy pessimists who predict academic calamity at UM should review the institution's history. We (and I employ this pronoun because UM is an impressive community and state asset belonging to all of us) were good when we were 8,500 students and we certainly can be at least as good at 9,000 or 10,000 students. UM will continue to be an institution that consistently overachieves and sometimes even surprises itself with the quality of its exploits.

James V. Koch was president of the University of Montana (1986-1990) and Old Dominion University (1990-2001). He continues to teach courses at both institutions and the Johns Hopkins University Press recently published his book, "Runaway College Costs." He lives in Missoula.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0