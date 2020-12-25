Unmatched resolve: Reflections on a 56-county small business road trip

As director for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Montana District, I have the unique opportunity to work with entrepreneurs and small business owners across Montana to help provide capital and connections that support growth for our state’s businesses. This year has kept my team busy as we’ve worked with local lenders to secure forgivable loans for 24,000 small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other SBA lending programs designed to help keep businesses afloat during the extreme challenges we’ve faced.

Earlier this month, I approached my team and told them that I wanted to end the year on a positive note — doing something awesome to encourage small business owners while also challenging Montanans to shop local. Through this, we created the Peaks to Plains Business Resiliency Tour, a 3,400-mile road trip that took us to small businesses in all 56 Montana counties within seven days. This journey allowed us to hear incredible stories of grit, ingenuity and community commitment from business owners in every county of the state.

In one county, a business owner told us how members of their community came in to buy gift certificates, only to rip them up — they just wanted to do their part to ensure the store would get through the pandemic. A floral boutique told us how they had put in a sizable flower order before the local prom was cancelled. With the significant revenue-generating event no longer existent, the flower shop encouraged local residents to buy a flower and give it to someone as a random act of kindness. Within hours, the flowers were sold out. A clothing store set up a “blessing board” that allowed shoppers to provide discounts to certain groups of people like health care workers, first responders, pastors and teachers. More businesses than ever took to social media to promote their goods and services, and restaurants pivoted business models in order to safely provide food services for their hometowns. Local lenders went above and beyond to assist businesses with lending programs and the financial complexities imposed by the pandemic. This year has truly demonstrated how Montanans come together during challenging times. Neighbors help neighbors. Communities support their own.