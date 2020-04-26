Upcoming primary unlike any previous election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

These are historic days in Missoula County as our community copes with the changes and challenges of COVID-19. The Missoula County Elections Office and Elections Advisory Committee are looking ahead to June 2 and a primary election unlike any election in our history.

In March, the Governor’s Office issued a directive giving counties the option to run the primary as an all-mail election, and county commissioners later approved a resolution to take advantage of that option.

The EAC is grateful to the commission for approving the resolution. It ensures our neighbors will be able to vote and have their vote counted while protecting voters and election workers from the spread of COVID-19.

June 2 is rapidly approaching. As our county prepares to mail out thousands of ballots, we hope voters will keep a few things in mind.

Postage paid:

Ballots will go in the mail May 8, and for the first time, return postage will be paid on Missoula County primary ballots. After voters have completed their ballot, they may place it in the appropriate envelope and drop it in the mail, no stamp necessary.