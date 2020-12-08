Upholding civil discourse through communication and compromise

It appears that in the last several years, we have lost the art of civil discourse. This problem has reached a deafening pitch initiated and encouraged by social media, the national news, and the frustrations and restrictions created in a COVID-19 world.

Here we are in the most technologically advanced period in our history regarding our ability to communicate, and all we seem to do is yell at each other via Twitter and Facebook. Social media is "driving the engine" of communication, and it has become a very ugly place to reside.

No event goes unnoticed whenever a crowd gathers and everyone can capture the moment with their smartphones. This can create a premature and incorrect presumption of the truth which offers an excuse for certain groups to riot, loot and destroy businesses and other property. When did we stop finding peaceful ways to communicate our grievances?