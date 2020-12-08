Upholding civil discourse through communication and compromise

It appears that in the last several years, we have lost the art of civil discourse. This problem has reached a deafening pitch initiated and encouraged by social media, the national news, and the frustrations and restrictions created in a COVID-19 world.
Here we are in the most technologically advanced period in our history regarding our ability to communicate, and all we seem to do is yell at each other via Twitter and Facebook. Social media is "driving the engine" of communication, and it has become a very ugly place to reside.
No event goes unnoticed whenever a crowd gathers and everyone can capture the moment with their smartphones. This can create a premature and incorrect presumption of the truth which offers an excuse for certain groups to riot, loot and destroy businesses and other property. When did we stop finding peaceful ways to communicate our grievances?
So, why not talk out our differences? Freedom of speech is in the U.S. Constitution. It’s in the first article of the Bill of Rights. But tell that to the liberal colleges across America when a conservative speaker attempts to address their student body. What a shame that the place where ideas should be freely debated and discussed now prohibits more than one way of thinking. We must be “woke,” conform to the accepted point of view, or we’re not welcome. There is no willingness to compromise or “agree to disagree.”
When it comes to compromise, the Founding Fathers have given us an excellent example; one that even included the media of their day. Creating our U.S. Constitution was no easy task. The first attempt at governance was the Articles of Confederation, but they didn’t work, so much debate took place before adopting a new document.
Although one might think our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights were unanimously supported by all of the colonies and the new leaders of our nation, there were many members of the Continental Congress who initially preferred revising the Articles of Confederation. The Articles focused on each colony remaining largely independent, so there was considerable opposition to having a new large federal government with overwhelming regulations.
Using the name “Publius,” the “Federalists" wrote 85 essays supporting the new government. The three authors were John Jay, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton. During the same period, founders with differing opinions wrote the “Anti-Federalist Papers." Throughout those years there were hundreds of pamphlets and articles written by many citizens. The media of their day provided the people with an avenue to express their feelings and opinions about a new government and the manner in which they would be represented.
The anti-federalist writers were not successful in retaining the Articles of Confederation as our guiding document, but greatly influenced the inclusion of the Bill of Rights. Both sets of writers played a large part in finally establishing the United States of America.
Even though we have many opportunities and methods of communicating our opinions available to us today, let us take a page out of history and follow their example. If our founders and the colonists could civilly discuss the overwhelming task of creating a new nation, one would think that we should be able to discuss the ideas and opinions of our day with a similar sense of unity and purpose.
Civil discourse should never be out of date. It will always benefit us personally and corporately. Expressing our opinion and accepting the right of others to do the same should always be one of the major hallmarks of America.
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Gary is a former Ravalli County superintendent of schools and taught community college courses on the Constitution; he has a master’s degree in political science. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
