Urge Congress to act to save Missoula acts

We, the undersigned, would like to collectively voice our support for two pieces of legislation currently before Congress: the Save our Stages Act and the RESTART Act. Both aim to assist performance venues, which have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic.
Because live performance exists to bring people together, this industry was the first to close and will likely be the last to reopen after COVID-19. This loss is felt not only by the music-loving public, but by industry employees and artists who have lost their livelihoods for the foreseeable future. With upwards of 90% revenue loss during the pandemic and no clear end in sight, the crisis is dire: without support from Congress, vast numbers of stages will be forced to close their doors forever.
In Missoula, we have born blessed with a vibrant and expansive live music scene, largely thanks to Logjam Presents, which operates the Top Hat Lounge, Wilma Theater and Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Not only are these beloved institutions where we make memories, they are community builders and economic multipliers.
As Logjam rose, so did Missoula businesses. Concertgoers stayed in local hotels, ate out at our local restaurants, had drinks at our watering holes and generally enjoyed our lovely city. In 2019, 40% of Logjam’s ticket sales were folks living outside of Missoula County that traveled to Missoula to hear music. Logjam employed over 180 Missoulians and had expanded to venues in Bozeman as well. A Chicago study found that $1 spent at a small live event venue resulted in about $12 of economic activity for neighboring restaurants, hotels and retail shops.
Logjam’s founders, Nick and Robin Checota, not only brought jobs and music to town, but donated over $1.2 million to Missoula nonprofits and causes. Without their generosity, we wouldn’t have the Zootown Arts Community Center, to which they gave a half-million dollars and vital time and expertise. Their support of the arts and education has had an immeasurable impact on our town. Logjam also put sustainability measures in place in their business that exemplified a strong reuse-and-recycle ethic, while supporting burgeoning green service businesses, further supporting our local economy.
Logjam was a tide that lifted many boats in Missoula. Can we imagine Missoula without the vibrancy they have brought?
When the pandemic struck in March, many of us shut our doors with severe anxiety. When would we be able to open them again? Did we have the staying power to survive? We made do, changed our business models, Zoomed and schemed. Many of us have been able to open to the public again, albeit with limitations. The federal Paycheck Protection Program and Montana state business grants were lifelines for Missoula businesses. Along with strong support from the community, these programs gave most of us the breathing space to stay alive.
Logjam, however, remains closed. Until large gatherings are once again safe and permissible — a date no one can predict — the Top Hat, Wilma and Kettlehouse stages will remain silent. Missoula will continue to feel the loss of these huge economic drivers and community builders.
Logjam has given generously to Missoula and we feel strongly about keeping them around. We thus urge U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to use their voices to push the Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258) and the RESTART Act (S. 3814/H.R. 7481) through Congress. We urge Missoulians to add their voices to the chorus. Please visit www.saveourstages.com, where you can quickly write to our congressional delegation.
With any luck, we’ll celebrate the end of the pandemic together while enjoying great music, live on stage.
This opinion is signed by Charlie and Barbie Beaton, David and Britt Bell, Liz Dye, Dean and Hope Folkvord, Scott and Katie Gill, Mimi Gustafson, Dr. Sarah Kirkpatrick, Kia Liszak, Jenny and Ryan Montgomery, Tim O’Leary, Michael Ochsner, Terry Payne, Suzy Rizza, Dennis Round, Cindy Smith and Sarah Walsh.
Businesses signing in support:
ALPS Insurance
Arts Missoula
Betty’s Divine
Big Dipper Ice Cream
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival
Black Coffee Roasting Company
Board of Missoula
Burns Street Bistro
The Camino
Create Art Bar
Dry Fly Apartments
Ear Candy Music
Five on Black
Free Cycles Missoula
Garage Tees
Grizzly Hackle
Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown
Home Resource
Kettlehouse Brewing Co
Liquid Planet
Market on Front
Missoula Art Museum
Montgomery Distillery
Notorious PIG
Payne West Insurance
Plonk
Radius Gallery
Rockin Rudy’s
The Roxy Theater
RSVP Hotel
Scotty’s Table
Second Set Bistro
SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning
Sweet Peaks Ice Cream
Tell Us Something
Western Cider
Zootown Arts Community Center
Zoo Thai
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!