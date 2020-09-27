Urge Congress to act to save Missoula acts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We, the undersigned, would like to collectively voice our support for two pieces of legislation currently before Congress: the Save our Stages Act and the RESTART Act. Both aim to assist performance venues, which have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic.

Because live performance exists to bring people together, this industry was the first to close and will likely be the last to reopen after COVID-19. This loss is felt not only by the music-loving public, but by industry employees and artists who have lost their livelihoods for the foreseeable future. With upwards of 90% revenue loss during the pandemic and no clear end in sight, the crisis is dire: without support from Congress, vast numbers of stages will be forced to close their doors forever.

In Missoula, we have born blessed with a vibrant and expansive live music scene, largely thanks to Logjam Presents, which operates the Top Hat Lounge, Wilma Theater and Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Not only are these beloved institutions where we make memories, they are community builders and economic multipliers.