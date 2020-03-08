Urge Congress to approve hard rock mining legislation

Hard rock mining undeniably contributed to the development of the state of Montana, but it also left behind a multi-million-dollar problem that we’re still dealing with today.

Montana has nearly 2,500 miles of rivers and streams polluted by waste and acid drainage from abandoned mines. In Missoula County alone, we have more than 180 abandoned and inactive mines that pollute our lands and waterways. In recent years, Missoula County and several organizations partnered to secure funding to reclaim several of these mine sites to restore water quality and fish habitat along Ninemile Creek just west of Missoula — an ongoing process that will take more funding to complete.

This situation, which is all too common for communities with a hard rock mining legacy, could be fixed if federal lawmakers reform the General Mining Act of 1872, which hasn’t changed since its enactment 150 years ago. The metal mining industry is our country’s top source of toxic pollution, and the cost of cleanup nationwide is estimated to be about $50 billion. Local and tribal governments rely on state and federal grants to cover cleanup costs, but these grants are neither guaranteed nor adequate, which is why we need an independent, dedicated funding source to address this issue.

