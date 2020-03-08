Urge Congress to approve hard rock mining legislation

Hard rock mining undeniably contributed to the development of the state of Montana, but it also left behind a multi-million-dollar problem that we’re still dealing with today.
Montana has nearly 2,500 miles of rivers and streams polluted by waste and acid drainage from abandoned mines. In Missoula County alone, we have more than 180 abandoned and inactive mines that pollute our lands and waterways. In recent years, Missoula County and several organizations partnered to secure funding to reclaim several of these mine sites to restore water quality and fish habitat along Ninemile Creek just west of Missoula — an ongoing process that will take more funding to complete.
This situation, which is all too common for communities with a hard rock mining legacy, could be fixed if federal lawmakers reform the General Mining Act of 1872, which hasn’t changed since its enactment 150 years ago. The metal mining industry is our country’s top source of toxic pollution, and the cost of cleanup nationwide is estimated to be about $50 billion. Local and tribal governments rely on state and federal grants to cover cleanup costs, but these grants are neither guaranteed nor adequate, which is why we need an independent, dedicated funding source to address this issue.
Last October, the House Natural Resources Committee passed U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva’s Hardrock Leasing and Reclamation Act (H.R. 2579), which would establish a federal royalty for mining companies and create just such a fund to help communities start reclaiming these mine sites and rebuilding damaged lands and waters. The bill would also put an end to patenting, which currently allows mining companies to lock up public lands that could be put to other uses.
Hard rock mining pollution affects lands and waterways across our state, from the Clark Fork River watershed to the Fort Belknap reservation. It affects our cultural and natural resources, water quality and wildlife habitat, and our economies and quality of life. The solution is not only overdue but reasonable. Indeed, the U.S. is virtually the only country that does not charge a royalty for the extraction of minerals.
This spring, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on H.R. 2579, which would address these concerns for local and tribal governments across the nation that deal daily with the environmental, public health and financial ramifications of hard rock mining.
The industry has left a mess that will take decades and millions of dollars to clean up, but we’ve seen right here what collaboration and funding can do: Thanks to reclamation projects, native trout now thrive in a portion of Ninemile Creek that hadn’t sustained aquatic life in 70 years. Angling is a hugely important contributor to Montana’s outdoor recreation economy, and mine reclamation will play a major part in sustaining it.
For the sake of communities like ours, we urge Congress to support this legislation and to start putting our local economies and environment above industry interests.
This opinion is signed by Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick, Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier.