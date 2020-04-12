Urge Gianforte to be champion for public trails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Across Montana, recreationists of all stripes depend on trails. Trails are a critical element of our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, and they’re the arteries that provide access to our public lands. We can’t afford to take them for granted.

The House of Representatives is currently shaping the next major federal transportation bill, which will guide decisions made regarding transportation spending, including trails funding. We’re calling on U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to acknowledge the economic, recreational and community importance of Montana’s trails and play a leading role in helping to pass this important legislation supporting the future of our public land trails.

The Montana Trails Coalition (MTC) comprises a broad spectrum of recreation interests including hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, cross-country skiers, off-highway vehicle and snowmobile recreationists. Our vision is to work together to establish sustainable trails funding and outdoor recreation opportunities for all users across the state while also supporting the public land management agencies responsible for maintaining our trails and keeping them open for public use.