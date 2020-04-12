Urge Gianforte to be champion for public trails

Across Montana, recreationists of all stripes depend on trails. Trails are a critical element of our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, and they’re the arteries that provide access to our public lands. We can’t afford to take them for granted.
The House of Representatives is currently shaping the next major federal transportation bill, which will guide decisions made regarding transportation spending, including trails funding. We’re calling on U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to acknowledge the economic, recreational and community importance of Montana’s trails and play a leading role in helping to pass this important legislation supporting the future of our public land trails.
The Montana Trails Coalition (MTC) comprises a broad spectrum of recreation interests including hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, cross-country skiers, off-highway vehicle and snowmobile recreationists. Our vision is to work together to establish sustainable trails funding and outdoor recreation opportunities for all users across the state while also supporting the public land management agencies responsible for maintaining our trails and keeping them open for public use.
Unfortunately, our public land trails are routinely underfunded, and their condition is suffering as a result. Current federal and state appropriations for trails are entirely inadequate to meet the needs of communities across the state and visitors from around the country, and this chronic shortfall needs to be addressed to protect the future of our trail infrastructure.
House Resolution 5797, the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (F.A.S.T.) Act, is the main federal law governing the funding of our nation’s transportation and it’s set to expire in September 2020 if Congress doesn’t reauthorize it.
The F.A.S.T. Act is critical to our trails because it contains the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), an important source of trail construction and maintenance funding. Funded by federal off-highway recreational fuel taxes, RTP has provided over $23 million to Montana since 1993, serving as a critical alternative funding source for underfunded Forest Service and BLM trail programs and communities.
Moreover, these RTP funds have enabled dozens of organizations to run programs that provide opportunities for volunteers to make critical contributions to motorized and non-motorized trails across the state. In 2019, 40% of trail maintenance in Region 1 of the U.S. Forest Service was accomplished with partners and volunteers.
H.R. 5797 strengthens and extends RTP by safeguarding its long-term existence, ensuring adequate funding and requiring the equitable distribution of funds to states. Specifically, H.R. 5797 would:
• Ensure accurate data for RTP funding by requiring the non-highway recreational fuel use study to be completed every five years and the results reported to Congress.
• Increase RTP funding to the amount determined by the studies or at least $250 million annually, compared to the current amount of $84 million.
• Re-establish the original formula for apportionment of RTP funds to the states, ensuring that Montana will no longer be underfunded in proportion to the amount of non-highway fuel tax collected in the state.
We’ve also seen that there is a substantial need for more RTP funding: Montana’s annual share is approximately $1.5 million, which is just half of what local communities, government agencies and trail organizations request annually. In addition, many groups do not apply for RTP grants because of the fierce competition for the small amount of money available. From 2014 to 2018, 128 applications for RTP funds could not be awarded, resulting in $13.8 million lost dollars that could have gone to trail projects.
H.R. 5797 realigns RTP to its original intent and operation and would provide reasonable solutions that improve trail infrastructure for all users. We’ve got to do our part to maintain our outdoor recreation economy's foundation. The MTC respectfully urges Representative Gianforte to champion our trails and cosponsor H.R. 5797.
Bob Walker is the chair of Montana Trails Coalition. MTC’s board of directors is comprised of members of American Trails, Backcountry Horsemen of Montana, Bike Walk Montana, Friends of the Little Belts, Missoula Mountain Bicyclers, Montana Snowmobile Association, Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association, Montana Wilderness Association, and Prickly Pear Land Trust.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!