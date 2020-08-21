US needs to do as well as the rest of the world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been over six months now since COVID-19 became the issue in United States. In that time several developed countries have been overwhelmed by the virus, stabilized and ultimately reduced transmission dramatically. Yet, our own country, arguably the most advanced country economically and medically, has some of the highest rates of infection in the world.

As of Aug. 17, 2020, the United States had 110 infections per 100,000 population over the last seven days. The comparable number for our neighbors Mexico and Canada are 33 and 7. For European countries: France — 33, United Kingdom — 12, Germany — 7 and Italy, which had one of the worst initial outbreaks, is 6 cases per 100,000 population over the lasts seven days.

Over 170,000 Americans have died from the virus. That is by far the highest of any country in the world. Comparatively, recall that just under 3,000 Americans perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, bombings.

It verges on criminal that the United States has failed to contain the virus. The leadership of President Trump is central to this failure. He has refused to take the issue seriously and has consistently been more focused on himself than the threat of the virus. He ignores the advice of experts in the field and offers confused and contradictory information to the nation.