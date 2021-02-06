Use money from marijuana sales to fund public land projects

Montana’s state parks, open spaces, lakes, rivers, fish and wildlife have been a lifeline for so many during the pandemic, there’s also a drastic economic cost if we don’t sufficiently fund their future. The opportunity to capitalize on the widespread benefits of our public lands has never been clearer.

In 2019, Headwaters Economics reported that the budget available to protect working farms and ranches, sustainably manage fish and wildlife resources, and maintain public recreation infrastructure like trails and fishing access sites fell short of what was needed by a staggering $60 million. These aren’t just numbers; this shortfall allows our boat ramps to fall into disrepair, our trails to disappear into the forest, and working farms and ranches to struggle towards increasingly uncertain futures.

Gov. Gianforte has made boosting Montana’s lagging economy the primary focus of his time in office. I expect he’s aware that our public lands support 71,000 jobs and generate $7.1 billion annually, making them one of our state’s biggest economic drivers. It stands to reason that he’d want to invest in this critical sector of our economy, not stand by and let it fall further into disrepair.