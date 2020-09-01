USPS will deliver every ballot without fail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have two messages: First, you can trust the men and women of the United States Postal Service to deliver your ballot safely and securely. Second, while the Trump administration may be trying to sabotage the USPS, we’re fighting back, and we’ll win.

In 1973, after I returned home to Great Falls as a U.S. Marine veteran from the Vietnam War, I started working at the USPS loading dock, packing 70-pound bags of mail. Nothing was automated back then. Our only machinery was the imprinter that canceled the stamps. Over the years, one thing has remained absolutely the same: My colleagues and I have handled millions of pieces of mail, and we have always done it with accuracy, patience and care.

Do not feel confused or scared for the integrity of our postal system — ask for a mail-in ballot and send it in.

Make no mistake about it, the American labor movement and our allies are fighting hard today to protect the Post Office — starting with the 500,000 postal union members who are standing up to President Trump and Postmaster Louis DeJoy every single day.