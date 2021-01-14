Vaccine will help bring end to pandemic

The SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are coming. Some people are saying “hallelujah" and some are saying “no thanks.” Here are some thoughts I’m hoping people will consider.
I believe the two most important advances for modern civilization are sanitation and vaccinations. My husband’s grandmother immigrated from Scotland to this country with her mother as an infant. Her three siblings had perished form diphtheria within a month's time the previous year and the doctor had recommended moving because of industrial pollution in a port city where they lived. So the father went oﬀ to America and found some land in Kansas.
Diphtheria is almost totally irradiated because of a vaccine. It is a bacterial infection of the throat that causes a thick white/grey membrane to form across the throat and the patient cannot breathe. It is the “D” part of the baby vaccine known as the “DPT.”
This vaccination also includes tetanus, which is another bacterial infection that doesn’t respond well to modern treatment. It is not caused by rusty nails. It is caused by a bacteria that is found in a horse’s gut that helps the horse break down cellulose, and it is contamination of horse manure in the soil that passes on this infection through a break in the skin.
Pertussis is the “P” part, which is also known as whooping cough, which still occurs occasionally.
The very ﬁrst vaccine was the smallpox vaccine discovered by Edward Jenner, a British doctor, in 1796. He demonstrated that inoculating people with cow pox material prevented the much worse smallpox disease.
Most of our vaccinations are against viruses that don’t respond to usual antibiotics. The 1918 ﬂu, which was called the Spanish ﬂu because it almost killed the Spanish king, probably started in Kansas pig farms, resulted in the deaths of millions of people world wide and was the closest thing to this pandemic that we have seen in recent history.
The epidemic I remember was polio. Polio had existed for thousands of years because of poor sanitation; this virus is found in sewage-contaminated bodies of water, and major outbreaks started in Europe and the United States in the late 19th century. Lake County, where I grew up, had more than a few people who were in iron lungs or suﬀered partial paralysis from polio.
Jonas Salk, who developed the vaccine, refused to patent it so that everyone could aﬀord to get vaccinated. I remember Charlo School kids lining up in the lunch room and everyone getting polio shots.
These medical experts and scientists who've worked so hard to ﬁnd a vaccine to contain this virus are the heroes of tomorrow. They are the Edward Jenner and the Jonas Salk of our generation.
Someone recently asked me, over the phone of course, if I was getting the COVID vaccine. My response was, “Of course, as soon as I can.” Am I worried about a reaction? Not much. Most people have no more reaction than a sore arm, maybe a day or two of aches; that sure beats the possibility of dying from COVID. Also, I’ve seen virtually no one but my husband, son and grandson for 10 months. I’ve cooked two to three meals a day, washed clothes and dishes, cleaned the house (sort of), read three to four books a week and had to give these males haircuts.
What I’m worried about is that, without a vaccine, this pandemic will never end, and I’m worried that if it doesn’t end, I will probably lose my mind.
Margorie Haprer graduated from St. Patrick School of Nursing in 1965 and worked as emergency room nurse at Kansas University Medical Center. She then managed her husband's pediatric practice for 25 years until he retired.