Vaccine will help bring end to pandemic

The very ﬁrst vaccine was the smallpox vaccine discovered by Edward Jenner, a British doctor, in 1796. He demonstrated that inoculating people with cow pox material prevented the much worse smallpox disease.

Most of our vaccinations are against viruses that don’t respond to usual antibiotics. The 1918 ﬂu, which was called the Spanish ﬂu because it almost killed the Spanish king, probably started in Kansas pig farms, resulted in the deaths of millions of people world wide and was the closest thing to this pandemic that we have seen in recent history.

The epidemic I remember was polio. Polio had existed for thousands of years because of poor sanitation; this virus is found in sewage-contaminated bodies of water, and major outbreaks started in Europe and the United States in the late 19th century. Lake County, where I grew up, had more than a few people who were in iron lungs or suﬀered partial paralysis from polio.

Jonas Salk, who developed the vaccine, refused to patent it so that everyone could aﬀord to get vaccinated. I remember Charlo School kids lining up in the lunch room and everyone getting polio shots.

These medical experts and scientists who've worked so hard to ﬁnd a vaccine to contain this virus are the heroes of tomorrow. They are the Edward Jenner and the Jonas Salk of our generation.