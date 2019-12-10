Sunday, Dec. 1, was just a normal day for a young couple that decided to take their dog Betsy for a walk along the Clark Fork River. In Missoula, few would be concerned about traps; many still do not understand how prevalent they remain across our state. But on this early afternoon hike they were going to come face to face with the horror of their own dog being caught and dying in a trap.
The traps set were illegal; the trappers were caught due to some good sleuthing by authorities. They were issued fines, but a precious dog has once again lost its life at the hands of those who seek to steal innocent life. No words can bring the dog back; for the victims, its owners, it is beyond heartbreaking.
Trapping in Montana continues to be a curse on the landscape. We live in a place where 99.6 % of people simply want to enjoy recreating on our public lands; in this most recent case, simply walk on a city trail. Yet, a very arrogant and controlling group of 0.4 % views these lands as their personal domain. I say arrogant, because you would have to be, to get away with the control, constant political pressure and capitulation of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission to your every wish, to believe it possible.
The tragedy of that Sunday is a reminder that within Missoula County, people are trapping. Places like Kelly Island have been used regularly for trapping for some time, parts of Blue Mountain and to the east, Rock Creek. While agencies continue to say they are moving trapping away from high use areas, pets and families continue to pay the price. We simply must begin to take back our public lands, place by place, acre by acre, from the control of those who continue to kill our pets and endanger our families.
It requires more than sympathy; it requires action.
The men responsible for this killing should never be allowed to trap again — period. They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. We must use this to set an example that our pets, those we love so dearly, have value far greater than many people’s desire to kill as a hobby, as does the wildlife that defines our state.
My heart breaks for that young couple, but most of all for Betsy, who left this world far too soon. May you run free, forever!
Let Fish, Wildlife and Parks hear from you. Email the state director at Martha.Williams@mt.gov.