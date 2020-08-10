Vandalism, violence are not patriotic

Roger Smith (guest column, July 26) characterizes the urban anarchist mobs destroying statues, other public and private property, and injuring law enforcement personnel defending that property, as modern “patriots,” comparing their violence to those who fought the Revolutionary and Civil wars. What an insult to the hundreds of thousands of brave true patriots who fought and died to create our liberty, preserve the Union and eliminate slavery!
The current violence is occurring during the protests led by self-described Marxists of the Black Lives Matter Global Network who advocate the overthrow of our constitutional republic, using “systemic racism” and “social justice” as pretexts, and civil unrest and anarchy as Marxist tools. Is burning Bibles and the American flag being patriotic?
Unfortunately, liberal Democrat leaders in many cities have been bullied into meeting the mob demands to defund law enforcement, with the predictable result of skyrocketing crime. Police reform is needed, but must be done through the legislative process.
It is clear that the continuing urban violence is about political change, is condoned by the Democratic Party and appears to be part of their strategy to win the 2020 election.
Smith arrogantly suggests that we are unaware of our history of slavery and oppression of Native Americans, and claims that “many barriers exist for a fair and just America,” yet fails to provide any examples or solutions. He blindly ignores the Constitutional Amendments, and extensive civil rights legislation, especially the 1964 Civil Rights Act (opposed by Democrats), that have created equality for all Americans.
Furthermore, racial and minority preferences are given for government contracts, higher education and hiring in much of private industry, and billions in government aid are provided annually to Native American tribes.
Our society provides the most freedom and opportunity, and is the most inclusive and fair compared to any other country. We don’t want or need Democrats' or Smith’s “patriots” changing that, through violence, to their idea of a socialist utopia.
Can we do more to address inequities? Yes, but it should be done through our established democratic process.
This opinion is signed by members of Lake County Patriots: Larry Ashcraft, Philip Barney, Frank Delgado, Penny Jarecki, Kathryn Johnson, Marlo Maddy, Frank and Mary Mutch, Jerry Reffner, Linda Reksten, Dan Salomon, Wayne Schile, Tracy Sharp, Ron Tjaden, Cynthia Waterman, and Ellen and Roger Wicklund.
