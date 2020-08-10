Vandalism, violence are not patriotic

Smith arrogantly suggests that we are unaware of our history of slavery and oppression of Native Americans, and claims that “many barriers exist for a fair and just America,” yet fails to provide any examples or solutions. He blindly ignores the Constitutional Amendments, and extensive civil rights legislation, especially the 1964 Civil Rights Act (opposed by Democrats), that have created equality for all Americans.

Furthermore, racial and minority preferences are given for government contracts, higher education and hiring in much of private industry, and billions in government aid are provided annually to Native American tribes.

Our society provides the most freedom and opportunity, and is the most inclusive and fair compared to any other country. We don’t want or need Democrats' or Smith’s “patriots” changing that, through violence, to their idea of a socialist utopia.

Can we do more to address inequities? Yes, but it should be done through our established democratic process.

This opinion is signed by members of Lake County Patriots: Larry Ashcraft, Philip Barney, Frank Delgado, Penny Jarecki, Kathryn Johnson, Marlo Maddy, Frank and Mary Mutch, Jerry Reffner, Linda Reksten, Dan Salomon, Wayne Schile, Tracy Sharp, Ron Tjaden, Cynthia Waterman, and Ellen and Roger Wicklund.

