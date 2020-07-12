Visa policy change will cost international students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students at universities offering an online fall semester must return to their home countries, or transfer to schools offering in-person or hybrid course loads.

Universities that previously planned to go online but wish to retain their international students have until July 15 to submit a revised in-person course plan to the agency that oversees student visas. This reverses ICE’s policies for the previous spring and summer semesters, which recognized the coronavirus as an extenuating circumstance to the usual online course restrictions for F1 visa holders.

Despite being an F1 student during my undergrad, I often felt just like any other student at my university. We studied together, lived together and scrubbed toilets at 2 a.m. together. But when I experienced a personal crisis during my sophomore year, I couldn’t take online classes and remain in the place I had come to call home. Instead, my grades and health suffered because xenophobic policymakers had decided it would be unacceptable for an international student to continue to pay rent and physically live in America for even four months if there was any excuse to force them to go home.