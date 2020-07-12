Visa policy change will cost international students

Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students at universities offering an online fall semester must return to their home countries, or transfer to schools offering in-person or hybrid course loads.
Universities that previously planned to go online but wish to retain their international students have until July 15 to submit a revised in-person course plan to the agency that oversees student visas. This reverses ICE’s policies for the previous spring and summer semesters, which recognized the coronavirus as an extenuating circumstance to the usual online course restrictions for F1 visa holders.
Despite being an F1 student during my undergrad, I often felt just like any other student at my university. We studied together, lived together and scrubbed toilets at 2 a.m. together. But when I experienced a personal crisis during my sophomore year, I couldn’t take online classes and remain in the place I had come to call home. Instead, my grades and health suffered because xenophobic policymakers had decided it would be unacceptable for an international student to continue to pay rent and physically live in America for even four months if there was any excuse to force them to go home.
As a former international student, I am appalled at the blatant attempt to force students and universities into untenable choices. No university can rework its entire fall semester plan in nine days, and transfer deadlines for the upcoming fall semester have already passed. International students may face coronavirus travel restrictions due to the coronavirus that make it difficult to return home, may have insufficient internet access at home, or may face time zone differences that makes it impossible to participate in online classes from their home countries.
Students who miss even one semester of college are more likely to drop out permanently, and missing multiple semesters can result in long-term problems for maintaining a visa. Students who have the option of taking in-person or online courses now have to choose between exposing themselves to a deadly virus or getting deported. There is no reason to reverse ICE’s previous policy on pandemic-related online courses, other than to use the current crisis as an excuse to continue Donald Trump’s attack on immigrants. Previous bans on H1B, H2B, L1 and J1 visas used the coronavirus as an excuse to pursue nativist policies, and this announcement is no different.
The capacity of American universities to attract great minds from all over the world strengthens America. Many students, such as myself, choose to remain in America after graduation, permanently enriching the country through our hard work and expertise. Despite nativist beliefs about “stealing jobs,” economists have consistently demonstrated that immigrants generate jobs and tax dollars.
Other students return home, bearing with them the enduring perspective offered by our universities. In both cases, international students pay higher rates of tuition than domestic students, subsidizing domestic tuition and providing a vital influx of cash to underfunded public institutions. This directly benefits American students. In fact, it is difficult to read ICE’s ban as anything other than a brazen attempt to force universities to hold in-person classes or face budget shortfalls, regardless of the risk.
And when these in-person classes lead to outbreaks, students and faculty fill up the ICUs, and universities are forced to scramble to transition to online instruction in the middle of semester, international students will be forced to leave the country anyways — short tens of thousands of dollars in that semester’s tuition. Some students will never return home at all.
Jaclyn Foster is a former F1 student, Missoula resident and activist with an MA in history.
