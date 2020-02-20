Visit from Nicholas Kristof marks return of Mansfield Lectures

During a visit to his hometown in rural Oregon, it dawned on Nicholas Kristof that an unsettling number of kids who had taken the No. 6 school bus with him to Yamhill Elementary were dead. Worse, they had succumbed to what are known as “deaths of despair,” like suicides, drug overdoses and alcoholism.
In his new book, "Tightrope," Kristof and coauthor Sheryl WuDunn link these early deaths to a moral crisis that, despite touching communities nationwide, goes largely unrecognized in highly educated and affluent sectors of American society.
Kristof will visit the University of Montana on March 10 to discuss this moral challenge and to help the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center celebrate the revival of the Mansfield Lectures, a lost gem in the intellectual life of our community.
For decades, Kristof, a New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner, has sought to shine a light on wrenching problems around the world. From ethnic cleansing in Darfur to the global scourge of human trafficking, Kristof has spent his career helping us grapple with international challenges in an ethical manner.
Now he’s turned his attention to the U.S., taking us back to his old stomping grounds in Oregon wine country. His interest isn’t in the region’s pinot noirs but rather a societal crisis rarely noticed by tourists making their way to swanky tasting rooms. The central problem, he argues, is that once-thriving working-class communities have been hollowed out with the collapse of local institutions and traditional blue-collar jobs, leaving behind a frayed social fabric characterized by economic insecurity, fractured families and opioid addiction. The problems Kristof illuminates aren’t unique to Yamhill; they’re emblematic of a problem plaguing working-class communities across America, including many here in Montana.
Yet Kristof is hopeful that these struggling communities can be rebuilt. Part of the solution lies at the level of public policy, and his wish list includes universal health care, early childhood programs and an expanded safety-net. But Kristof also emphasizes opportunities that citizens and organizations can take to forge deeper connections and support systems at the intersection of civil society and individual agency — things like mentoring, volunteering and supporting companies with a moral compass.
Kristof’s appearance at UM will mark the return of the Mansfield Lectures. Beginning in 1968 and running for over a decade, the Mansfield Lectures brought a diverse range of distinguished and provocative writers and leaders to Missoula to address vital issues. Kristof’s new work channels this tradition while also speaking to an issue that UM President Seth Bodnar has identified as a priority for the university.
Launching the Mansfield Lectures in 1968, Senator Mansfield took the stage to offer what at the time was a counter-intuitive thesis but now appears prophetic. China, he asserted, was destined to be a major player on the world stage, and the U.S. State Department and the American public needed to take notice and adjust accordingly.
Ensuing years featured the likes of Daniel Ellsberg of Pentagon Papers fame; Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Barbara Tuchman; leading economist Milton Friedman; and Republican Governor of New York and future Vice President Nelson Rockefeller. And in a lecture with direct connections to Kristof’s topic, Archibald Cox, the Watergate special counsel, questioned whether the American dream was slipping away and what might be done to reclaim it.
When the Mansfield Center was founded in 1983, the lecture series was absorbed into conferences and eventually fell by the wayside. But with a new executive director at the helm, we are reinstituting the great tradition of the Mansfield Lectures. Nicholas Kristof’s reckoning with contemporary America is a fitting place to begin.
Robert Saldin is a Mansfield Center fellow and professor of political science at the University of Montana.