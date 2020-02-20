Visit from Nicholas Kristof marks return of Mansfield Lectures

During a visit to his hometown in rural Oregon, it dawned on Nicholas Kristof that an unsettling number of kids who had taken the No. 6 school bus with him to Yamhill Elementary were dead. Worse, they had succumbed to what are known as “deaths of despair,” like suicides, drug overdoses and alcoholism.

In his new book, "Tightrope," Kristof and coauthor Sheryl WuDunn link these early deaths to a moral crisis that, despite touching communities nationwide, goes largely unrecognized in highly educated and affluent sectors of American society.

Kristof will visit the University of Montana on March 10 to discuss this moral challenge and to help the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center celebrate the revival of the Mansfield Lectures, a lost gem in the intellectual life of our community.

For decades, Kristof, a New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner, has sought to shine a light on wrenching problems around the world. From ethnic cleansing in Darfur to the global scourge of human trafficking, Kristof has spent his career helping us grapple with international challenges in an ethical manner.

