Vote Cooney for governor

I’ve known and admired Mike Cooney for more than 15 years. He’s a man of great integrity, who has committed his life to public service—as the director of a non-profit focused on child and maternal health, as Deputy Commissioner for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and as a legislator, Secretary of State, and Lieutenant Governor. In all of these roles, Mike has shown a commitment to open communication and a devotion to Montana and all the people who live here.

Mike will make a great Governor because he listens—and he’s honest, decent, smart, hard-working, and willing to fight for the things he believes in. Mostly, he’ll make a great Governor because he cares—about Montana and Montanans.

Mike cares about those who need access to quality, affordable healthcare. He was a healthcare champion when he worked for the nonprofit Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, and as Lieutenant Governor he worked hard to reauthorize Medicaid Expansion. As Governor, he will also support legislation to allow the safe importation of lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. By contrast, his opponent supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, without which there would be no Medicaid Expansion for almost 90,000 Montanans.