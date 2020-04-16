Vote for competent, ethical leaders: Tranel for PSC and O'Brien for SD46

Monica Tranel is originally an eastern Montana girl. She carries her appreciation for rural values into her Missoula legal practice and to prior legal work she did for the Montana Consumer Counsel and the PSC. Montana is facing one of the most significant periods in our history. Colstrip 1 and 2 have closed. Colstrip 3 is on the verge of closing. Our major utility is planning to purchase a larger portion of Colstrip 4 which needs tens of millions of dollars in upgrades and repairs and generates energy at some of the highest costs in our state. Legal tangling is taking place in Montana and Washington as I write. Current PSC members may saddle Montana consumers with Colstrip 4 before we can get Monica elected. If so, we will need Tranel there to review the fine print, question costs and future plans, open procedures for more public participation, clarify how and why decisions are made, and stand up for renewable energy development.