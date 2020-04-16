Vote for competent, ethical leaders: Tranel for PSC and O'Brien for SD46

Mail ballots for our June 2 primary will be arriving in your mailbox starting May 8. How exciting and important to be able to vote during this year when we so desperately need competent and ethical government.
I have been honored to serve Missoula for the past 12 years in the Montana legislature. It is now my honor to strongly recommend two exceptional women for your vote in the primary and general elections in 2020. Shannon O’Brien will bring enthusiasm and deep knowledge when you elect her to replace me in Senate District 46. Monica Tranel, an advocate for wind and solar energy, rural counties and agriculture producers, is the most qualified candidate I have ever seen run for the Public Service Commission (PSC) in Montana.
O'Brien started organizing for national and local Democratic candidates the moment she arrived in Missoula. A teacher with a doctorate in education leadership, she became education policy adviser to Gov. Steve Bullock and then returned to Missoula as dean of Missoula College. O'Brien is committed to quality education for all our students, to clean energy for the sake of our children’s futures, to good paying jobs, an efficient and affordable health care system, and to addressing the needs of all Montana citizens. Having worked with legislators during our hectic and demanding biennial sessions, Shannon O'Brien understands the process and values working with people from all walks of life.
Monica Tranel is originally an eastern Montana girl. She carries her appreciation for rural values into her Missoula legal practice and to prior legal work she did for the Montana Consumer Counsel and the PSC. Montana is facing one of the most significant periods in our history. Colstrip 1 and 2 have closed. Colstrip 3 is on the verge of closing. Our major utility is planning to purchase a larger portion of Colstrip 4 which needs tens of millions of dollars in upgrades and repairs and generates energy at some of the highest costs in our state. Legal tangling is taking place in Montana and Washington as I write. Current PSC members may saddle Montana consumers with Colstrip 4 before we can get Monica elected. If so, we will need Tranel there to review the fine print, question costs and future plans, open procedures for more public participation, clarify how and why decisions are made, and stand up for renewable energy development.
Both Senate District 46 and our PSC district are made up of urban and rural residents. O'Brien is reaching out across the senate district from downtown Missoula to the northern and eastern borders of Missoula County. Tranel is meeting people in the far western slice of our state from Sula to Libby. These districts critically need solid, experienced leaders who can appeal to voters throughout their districts and build the best future possible for our state.
Please vote Shannon O’Brien and Monica Tranel in the 2020 primary and general elections. You will not be sorry!
Sen. Sue Malek, D-Missoula, represents Senate District 46 in the Montana Legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!