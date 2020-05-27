Vote for Whitney Williams: Energy, new ideas and a new generation of leadership for Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m a farmer, a businessman and an optimist who believes in bright ideas that change things for the better. I’ve never been a fan of simply sticking with the status quo, and I think we need more leaders who don’t shy away from a challenge or a fight.

That’s exactly why I’m supporting ​Whitney Williams​ to be Montana’s next governor.

Williams is the real deal. Smart. Tough. Committed. Just like me, Whitney Williams didn’t spend most of her life in government. Instead, she’s a businesswoman with the know-how needed to challenge every expense and the vision to grow an economy that works for all corners of our state.

Williams will bring energy, new ideas and a new generation of leadership to Helena. We need that more than ever right now.

When I first ran for governor, the nice fellow who ran against me on the Republican side said that he’d been elected and re-elected to the Montana Legislature for 30 years. He bragged about being president of the Montana Senate and secretary of state — claiming that only a lifelong politician knew how to run the business of government.