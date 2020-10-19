We are closing in on a critical election that will affect our land, water and wildlife for years to come. When you vote for candidates who support wildlife, your vote speaks for all species. Your vote can protect species in the crosshairs, like wolves, grizzlies. It can save our public lands. It’s a vote that can support candidates who oppose the devastation of trapping and the ongoing destruction of critical habitat. The damage recreational trapping does to the environment is incalculable.

Climate change is real and accelerating. Consider how important beaver are to our survival. Beaver ponds replenish aquifers and provide year-round streams, cleanse our water, provide wetlands that mitigate fires and curb drought, and create critical habitat for all other species, from fish to elk to birds. Yet in Montana, amazingly, beaver trapping is unlimited. Your vote for wildlife can change this. It can mean action on all aspects of climate change, employing the passion and science needed so our children can inherit an earth that isn’t diminished, one they can love and respect.

When you vote for wildlife, your vote helps us understand that co-existence is not a buzzword, but for our own survival and that of all species, we have a responsibility to share the earth. We can put the brakes on the man-made Sixth Extinction, as author Elizabeth Kolbert named this era.