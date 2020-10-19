We are closing in on a critical election that will affect our land, water and wildlife for years to come. When you vote for candidates who support wildlife, your vote speaks for all species. Your vote can protect species in the crosshairs, like wolves, grizzlies. It can save our public lands. It’s a vote that can support candidates who oppose the devastation of trapping and the ongoing destruction of critical habitat. The damage recreational trapping does to the environment is incalculable.
Climate change is real and accelerating. Consider how important beaver are to our survival. Beaver ponds replenish aquifers and provide year-round streams, cleanse our water, provide wetlands that mitigate fires and curb drought, and create critical habitat for all other species, from fish to elk to birds. Yet in Montana, amazingly, beaver trapping is unlimited. Your vote for wildlife can change this. It can mean action on all aspects of climate change, employing the passion and science needed so our children can inherit an earth that isn’t diminished, one they can love and respect.
When you vote for wildlife, your vote helps us understand that co-existence is not a buzzword, but for our own survival and that of all species, we have a responsibility to share the earth. We can put the brakes on the man-made Sixth Extinction, as author Elizabeth Kolbert named this era.
When you vote, you can end the needless logging that actually increases fire severity. Logging roads allow trappers to drive 4-wheelers and snowmobiles deeper into wild areas, harassing and killing more precious wildlife. Your vote can make illegal the snowmobilers’ sport of chasing down and running over coyotes and wolves, to take photos while on top of the terrified, tortured animals before banging their heads against the machines until dead. Former state Senator Jennifer Fielder, now running for the Public Service Commission, tabled a bill that would have stopped this. She also works to sell off public lands.
You can vote for wolverine. Only 300 left in the Lower 48, most in Montana, wolverines’ future hangs in the balance. The current federal administration is doing everything possible to keep wolverines off the endangered species list. In a court case five years ago, Judge Dana Christensen read for the record that Montana withdrew its support of listing wolverine “so that trapping could continue”.
We live and work in a place of beauty beyond words. We are blessed with species from pine marten to prairie dogs. But Montana is feeling the effects of climate change more each year. We have elected people who push forward bills destroying wildlife, water and habitat.
So that beavers can thrive and hold back water for us all, so wolves can do their natural work cleaning the land of disease and making our game animals healthy, so wolverines, fisher and pine marten can recover, we need leaders who refuse to be foot soldiers for livestock interests, big oil, big timber and the coal industry.
We must take a chance on candidates who are willing to allow all species to thrive. That means looking closely at what candidates say about the environment, what their plan is for climate change. What their plan is for more wilderness areas, National Parks and more protection for species. Is it green wash, or real? What kind of people will be appointed by the governor to the Commission for Fish, Wildlife and Parks? How will that impact keystone species? How will state legislators vote on trapping bills? If you are not sure, ask candidates what their positions are on these issues crucial to Montana.
Please vote, make it for wildlife.
Stephen Capra is executive director of Footloose Montana
