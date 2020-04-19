Vote in favor of Bitterroot Valley Community College initiative

● Boost workforce readiness: Community colleges partner with local high schools, businesses and the community to customize workforce readiness programs such as apprenticeships, internships, dual-enrollment and other performance-based programming to meet the emerging needs of local businesses.

● Stimulate local business growth: A supply of skilled workers is urgently needed in MT to meet the workforce demands of 21st century businesses. Community colleges create workforce readiness programs, which then attract new businesses. New businesses and business expansion generate more jobs, increased wages and increased spending that will benefit the local Ravalli County economy.

● Accessibility for under-served students: Recent statistics show that only about half of high school graduates in Ravalli County go directly to a four-year college (www.gems.opi.mt.gov). With the establishment of Bitterroot Valley Community College, many of these individuals would have another option to further their education, especially in the skilled trades — and at an annual tuition cost that is about one-third that of a four-year university.