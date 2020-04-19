Vote in favor of Bitterroot Valley Community College initiative

Voting for the Bitterroot Valley Community College initiative in the upcoming May 5 election will create many benefits for Ravalli County students, taxpayers and local communities:
● Tax-flow benefit for taxpayers. Ravalli County tax dollars currently flow out of the Bitterroot Valley into state funds earmarked for higher education. In 2020 the Montana University System (MUS) budget is $1.6 billion. This will be distributed to the 15 MUS colleges and universities throughout Montana. These investments create financial benefits for those communities. But none of the 2020 MUS budget dollars will flow directly back to Ravalli County because there is no MUS college here. Establishing Bitterroot Valley Community College will bring your tax dollars back to Ravalli County.
● Excellent financial investment: Research shows that community colleges are a sound investment for local communities because they produce a solid Return On Investment for students, taxpayers and the local economy. Ravalli Co. taxpayers are being asked to contribute $11.95 per $100K of assessed property. This modest investment will have a big payoff. A 2014 economic impact study of Miles Community College in Custer Co. by Economic Modeling Specialists Intl. (www.economicmodeling.com) showed an annual local economic impact of $21.8 million, including a 5.4% benefit for taxpayers and a 22.2% benefit for students. Ravalli Co. would get similar economic benefits from Bitterroot Valley Community College.
● Boost workforce readiness: Community colleges partner with local high schools, businesses and the community to customize workforce readiness programs such as apprenticeships, internships, dual-enrollment and other performance-based programming to meet the emerging needs of local businesses.
● Stimulate local business growth: A supply of skilled workers is urgently needed in MT to meet the workforce demands of 21st century businesses. Community colleges create workforce readiness programs, which then attract new businesses. New businesses and business expansion generate more jobs, increased wages and increased spending that will benefit the local Ravalli County economy.
● Accessibility for under-served students: Recent statistics show that only about half of high school graduates in Ravalli County go directly to a four-year college (www.gems.opi.mt.gov). With the establishment of Bitterroot Valley Community College, many of these individuals would have another option to further their education, especially in the skilled trades — and at an annual tuition cost that is about one-third that of a four-year university.
● Profitable for students, taxpayers, society: A community college degree results in greater earning power for graduates. In 2017 inflation-adjusted dollars, the Ravalli County median income for those who have less than a high school education was $15,134. But, with a two-year community college degree, that figure jumps to $26,388. Higher wages for skilled jobs ultimately benefit everyone.
● Lower unemployment rates: A recent report showed that community college graduates with a two-year occupational degree have a significantly lower unemployment rate (4%) compared to workers with some college but no degree (6.6%), high school diploma only (7.4%) or no high school diploma (11.5%). This suggests a higher demand for community college graduates.
● Lifelong learning opportunities: There are more than 10,000 residents 55 or older in Ravalli County. Bitterroot Valley Community College would offer a wide variety of locally accessible Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning courses for these residents.
● The right thing to do: Finally, all Montana residents should have an equal opportunity to get an education that meets the needs of their intellectual and skill potential. Let’s give every Bitterroot Valley resident that opportunity by voting “for” establishing Bitterroot Valley Community College here in Ravalli County.
This opinion is signed by the following Bitterroot Valley residents working with the Ravalli County Workforce Alliance on the RCWA Bitterroot Valley Community College Initiative Committee, and the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority: Wendy Campbell, Victoria “Tory” Clark, Julie Foster, John Grant, Steve Grover, Terri Johanson, Jennifer Johnson, Candy Lubansky, Susan Penfield, John Schneeberger, Dixie Stark and R. D. Walsh.
