Vote like our future depends on it, because it does!

It is no secret that one political party, the Democrats, have ignored or even supported and encouraged these so-called “peaceful” protests. While they propose defunding the police, they are silent about condemning antifa and Black Lives Matter, two left-wing radical (communist) organizations. In contrast to this policy, the Republican Party supports law and order and the personnel who enforce them. They believe in upholding the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, which includes the right to peaceably assemble and peacefully protest.

In October 1986, prior to an upcoming election, Ronald Reagan said, "In just a few weeks, we, as Americans, are once again going to show the world one thing that, more than any other, is the source of our strength. We'll go to the polls, and as a 'free people,' we'll vote.” But, as important as it is that we vote, it is equally, if not more important, as to how we vote. Every vote cast on Election Day means that "We the People" have had a hand in shaping our nation's future. Every time we vote we stand, side by side, with the Founding Fathers, with the men of Valley Forge, with patriots and pioneers throughout our history, and with all those who dedicated their lives to making this a nation "of the people, by the people, and for the people." Every time we vote, we should want to help make America better, stronger.