Vote like our future depends on it, because it does!

We don’t vote like the early pilgrims did with beans and kernels of corn, but whether you are mailing in your ballot or delivering it in person to your county elections office, it is imperative that all eligible voters exercise their right to do so on or before Nov. 3. The results of election 2020 may be the most critical in determining whether we remain a free representative republic or turn our back on our past, our present and our future.
The future of America and the direction we take as a free country may be in more jeopardy than it has ever been, certainly since the Civil War. Not since that time have we been more divided or considered the policies of two more opposing ideologies proposed by the two primary political parties. Therefore, we must be informed of the differences before we vote. Then we must vote with knowledge, integrity and the hope we must continue to hold in every election that the American people have, once again, had the opportunity and privilege to have a say in their government. Therefore, let’s take a look at just one but very major difference.
We have all seen the violence that has occurred and still continues in many of our cities such as Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, New York, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Nashville and even in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This resulted in over $1 billion worth of destruction, but not only was it the destruction of property, the hopes and dreams of fellow Americans also went up in the flames, as well. It is difficult to imagine that this violence has occurred in our country, but the many pictures tell the terrible tale of destruction. Many of our city streets were as dangerous as Iraq or Afghanistan and looked like a war zone.
It is no secret that one political party, the Democrats, have ignored or even supported and encouraged these so-called “peaceful” protests. While they propose defunding the police, they are silent about condemning antifa and Black Lives Matter, two left-wing radical (communist) organizations. In contrast to this policy, the Republican Party supports law and order and the personnel who enforce them. They believe in upholding the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, which includes the right to peaceably assemble and peacefully protest.
In October 1986, prior to an upcoming election, Ronald Reagan said, "In just a few weeks, we, as Americans, are once again going to show the world one thing that, more than any other, is the source of our strength. We'll go to the polls, and as a 'free people,' we'll vote.” But, as important as it is that we vote, it is equally, if not more important, as to how we vote. Every vote cast on Election Day means that "We the People" have had a hand in shaping our nation's future. Every time we vote we stand, side by side, with the Founding Fathers, with the men of Valley Forge, with patriots and pioneers throughout our history, and with all those who dedicated their lives to making this a nation "of the people, by the people, and for the people." Every time we vote, we should want to help make America better, stronger.
Montanans, you have an important role to play. It is your choice as to which political party you are going to support. Choose wisely, for the future of America depends upon it.
"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation." — Ronald Reagan
Gary Carlson taught the Constitution as a community college professor for more than a decade. He and his wife Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
